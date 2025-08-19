  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 20-26, 2025

This is the time to be the change you want to see in your life. Take heart and show up authentically, Leo.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
August 19, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

The thing about boundaries is that they are yours to identify, communicate, and maintain. Rules are what you tell other people to obey, and boundaries are what you embody. This week you may be dealing with the aftermath of having tried to communicate a boundary without knowing how to protect and embody it. This is one of those times when you need to be the change that you want to see in your life. Take heart and show up authentically, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The New Moon in your sign on the 22nd is meant to be a time when you tap into intentionality, Virgo. Identify the patterns that are working their way through your life—be it in your psyche or in situations that you find yourself in. As you assess those patterns, this is a good time for you to identify what role you're playing and whether or not it is in alignment with what's authentic to you and impactful in your life. Strive to be deliberate and discerning this week.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Instead of allowing what you don't know to turn into something that stresses you out or indicates calamity, strive to have healthy boundaries with yourself. When there are unknowns to navigate, your assignment becomes one of practicing being present and having the willpower to focus on what you do know in the here and now. The future will unfold as it will, but you have agency that you can only tap into and embrace in this present moment, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you've been pushing yourself too hard, you're likely to be struggling with some burnout this week. Do your best to focus on the big picture so you can weed out the things that need your attention, but can also wait. There is so much that is out of your control, and while that may feel like a bad thing, it's not good or bad as much as just: a thing. Strive to cultivate acceptance for what is so that you can engage with your feelings more effectively, Scorpio.

Advertisement
An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Insecurity and scarcity-based thinking can incline you towards selfishness if you're not careful. Strive to contemplate your relationship to insecurity and fear this week so you can engage with those thoughts, feelings and impulses from your healthiest parts instead of your most insecure ones. Your assignment this week is to honor and explore your emotional landscape so that you can treat yourself and others with the level of care deserved. 

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you feel insecure, you're most likely to get defensive and act out against other people, which can end up being a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, Capricorn. This isn't the time for you to process your relationships through confrontation or even conversation. Instead, dig deep so you can determine what is really going on for you and where your emotions are coming from. Hang out in the unknown en route to getting much-needed clarity on your next best steps this week.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week it's important to ground into your material situation. There are real issues that need addressing so you can protect and provide for yourself and others, and there are things that you are scared might happen, but are not happening right now. You have more power and resources if you focus on what is happening in the moment instead of stressing over possibilities. Your assignment is to nurture and protect what you can in the here and now, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

This week it's wise for you to take a creative and moderate approach to the important stuff. You may find yourself fixating, obsessing, and generally stressing out, but instead of chasing your thoughts, try instead to treat them as symptoms of a larger issue. Once you identify what's going on inside, you can tend to the root of the matter instead of chasing the symptoms. How you navigate and metabolize stress is an important part of how you practice adulting, Pisces.

Advertisement
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

This week may find you dealing with some serious frustration, and it's important that you sit with the challenging emotions you're experiencing before acting out impulsively. There may be very real problems in your life that need tending to, but they won't be helped by reactive and defensive thinking or actions. Explore what's going on for you under the surface so that you can identify what's actually needed, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's also wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Instead of obsessing, strive to cultivate healthy boundaries in your thinking, Taurus. It's your responsibility to not fixate on thinking that causes you or others harm, when you can direct your thoughts instead to something more constructive, or at least neutral. There are a lot of things that you are concerned about, and that is perfectly fair. Strive to navigate your internal landscape in ways that facilitate progress instead of tying you to your anxieties this week.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's hard to stay connected to the big picture and chase every detail that crosses your mind at the same time. This week, it's important to keep the broad perspective top of mind and let the little things go; otherwise, you run the risk of getting thrown off your centre with distractions. Practice staying present, and from that place, being intentional about where your precious energy goes, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As you strive to practice being authentically present, you're likely to bump up against some limitations in either your relationship with yourself or with others. Your assignment is to determine ways of finding balance within yourself, even through struggle or chaos. By doing this, you can change what needs changing without getting defensive or slipping into paranoid thinking. How you metabolize and engage with challenging times is defining this week, Moonchild.

Advertisement

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

FILED UNDER:
Astrology
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.