Your Weekly Horoscope: August 20-26, 2025

July 23-Aug. 22

The thing about boundaries is that they are yours to identify, communicate, and maintain. Rules are what you tell other people to obey, and boundaries are what you embody. This week you may be dealing with the aftermath of having tried to communicate a boundary without knowing how to protect and embody it. This is one of those times when you need to be the change that you want to see in your life. Take heart and show up authentically, Leo.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The New Moon in your sign on the 22nd is meant to be a time when you tap into intentionality, Virgo. Identify the patterns that are working their way through your life—be it in your psyche or in situations that you find yourself in. As you assess those patterns, this is a good time for you to identify what role you're playing and whether or not it is in alignment with what's authentic to you and impactful in your life. Strive to be deliberate and discerning this week.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Instead of allowing what you don't know to turn into something that stresses you out or indicates calamity, strive to have healthy boundaries with yourself. When there are unknowns to navigate, your assignment becomes one of practicing being present and having the willpower to focus on what you do know in the here and now. The future will unfold as it will, but you have agency that you can only tap into and embrace in this present moment, Libra.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you've been pushing yourself too hard, you're likely to be struggling with some burnout this week. Do your best to focus on the big picture so you can weed out the things that need your attention, but can also wait. There is so much that is out of your control, and while that may feel like a bad thing, it's not good or bad as much as just: a thing. Strive to cultivate acceptance for what is so that you can engage with your feelings more effectively, Scorpio.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Insecurity and scarcity-based thinking can incline you towards selfishness if you're not careful. Strive to contemplate your relationship to insecurity and fear this week so you can engage with those thoughts, feelings and impulses from your healthiest parts instead of your most insecure ones. Your assignment this week is to honor and explore your emotional landscape so that you can treat yourself and others with the level of care deserved.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you feel insecure, you're most likely to get defensive and act out against other people, which can end up being a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy, Capricorn. This isn't the time for you to process your relationships through confrontation or even conversation. Instead, dig deep so you can determine what is really going on for you and where your emotions are coming from. Hang out in the unknown en route to getting much-needed clarity on your next best steps this week.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week it's important to ground into your material situation. There are real issues that need addressing so you can protect and provide for yourself and others, and there are things that you are scared might happen, but are not happening right now. You have more power and resources if you focus on what is happening in the moment instead of stressing over possibilities. Your assignment is to nurture and protect what you can in the here and now, Aquarius.



Feb. 19-March 20

This week it's wise for you to take a creative and moderate approach to the important stuff. You may find yourself fixating, obsessing, and generally stressing out, but instead of chasing your thoughts, try instead to treat them as symptoms of a larger issue. Once you identify what's going on inside, you can tend to the root of the matter instead of chasing the symptoms. How you navigate and metabolize stress is an important part of how you practice adulting, Pisces.



March 21-April 19

This week may find you dealing with some serious frustration, and it's important that you sit with the challenging emotions you're experiencing before acting out impulsively. There may be very real problems in your life that need tending to, but they won't be helped by reactive and defensive thinking or actions. Explore what's going on for you under the surface so that you can identify what's actually needed, Aries.



April 20-May 20

Instead of obsessing, strive to cultivate healthy boundaries in your thinking, Taurus. It's your responsibility to not fixate on thinking that causes you or others harm, when you can direct your thoughts instead to something more constructive, or at least neutral. There are a lot of things that you are concerned about, and that is perfectly fair. Strive to navigate your internal landscape in ways that facilitate progress instead of tying you to your anxieties this week.



May 21-June 21

It's hard to stay connected to the big picture and chase every detail that crosses your mind at the same time. This week, it's important to keep the broad perspective top of mind and let the little things go; otherwise, you run the risk of getting thrown off your centre with distractions. Practice staying present, and from that place, being intentional about where your precious energy goes, Twin Star.



June 22-July 22

As you strive to practice being authentically present, you're likely to bump up against some limitations in either your relationship with yourself or with others. Your assignment is to determine ways of finding balance within yourself, even through struggle or chaos. By doing this, you can change what needs changing without getting defensive or slipping into paranoid thinking. How you metabolize and engage with challenging times is defining this week, Moonchild.