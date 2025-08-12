Your Weekly Horoscope: August 13-19, 2025

July 23-Aug. 22

Letting go of attachments is how you hold on to what's important, Leo. Remain open to the process and all of the possibilities inherent in it this week. This doesn't mean it's a bad time to want specific circumstances and things; it means that what you can conceive is just one version of what's possible. Co-conspire with your circumstances and the people around you to cultivate a life and world that you want to see grow.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This is a valuable time to let go of parts of yourself that are no longer serving you. This may involve shifts in your attitude or small tweaks to your behaviour—or it may be about making some big changes. Wherever you're at in the process, it's important to remember that as things evolve, they are likely to be out of balance and imperfect. Allowing space for that is a way to embrace your own humanity, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When you're in a state of fearfulness, it’s hard to recognize—let alone tap into—all of your resources and the possibilities inherent in your situation. This week, you may have to go through it in order to get to it. Stay with your emotions long enough to understand what they are trying to tell you. If you take things at face value, you may end up unintentionally re-creating the very circumstances you're trying to get away from, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The choices you make are a reflection of who you are in the here and now. Your relationships are in an important state of flux and won't be served by disingenuousness. Resist the urge to act like things are okay when they're not, just as much as the urge to dump your fears and feelings on others. Strive to be honest with yourself about where you're at to determine the most honest and effective ways of communicating your truth and honouring your boundaries.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Are your actions an effort to create what you want, but also to protect what needs more nurturance and space? This week it's important that you organize your priorities and make sure that you are pouring your formidable energy in the direction of what's most deserving of it, Sagittarius.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Life is often about repeating patterns, and this week it’s wise for you to consider what patterns are repeating in yours. How you show up for and participate with these patterns is defining for you, Capricorn. Do your best to learn from what has served you in the past, as well as the things that haven't, and apply that wisdom to your current circumstances. Whether it's time to expand or to dial things back, there is so much potential in your life right now. Do your best to rise to the occasion.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The anxiety you're feeling this week is a symptom of being disconnected from yourself, Aquarius. When you have taken in too much noise, it's really hard to hear your own voice and easy to lose track of what's real for you in the present moment. Give yourself the grace of needing space and time to restore your energies. Sometimes stopping everything and taking a nap can promote the most efficient (and rapid) progress.



Feb. 19-March 20

If you spend too much time projecting your ideas about what other people are thinking or feeling onto them without objective data to back you up, you're going to be pretty anxious, Pisces. As vulnerable as it may feel to do so, be direct and ask the questions that are on your mind this week. With more information, you can be more empowered to rise to the occasion in ways that create positive change.



March 21-April 19

This is an excellent week for you to invest in what you love, with love. This may require that you unpack some of your attitudes around scarcity so that you can recognize the abundance you have and give from that awareness. Whether you need to feed yourself, your relationships, a project, or your community, this is your sign that well-intended actions are well-starred and right on time, Aries.



April 20-May 20

Just because it's not perfect now doesn't mean that it's not valuable. You can learn from even the hardest experiences if you set your mind to it. As matters develop, you have the opportunity to explore and embrace the potential inherent in the best and worst of things. Whatever you determine isn't working well is not a failure—it's an invitation to devote more care, attention and energy in that direction. Don't forget how capable you are, Taurus.



May 21-June 21

Slow down and tap into your emotions, even if they're really challenging this week. Resistance and avoidance of what is will only serve to make you unhappy and produce pretty confusing behaviours from you, Twin Star. You are going through a period of transformation that requires emotional honesty and bravery; rise to the occasion by allowing yourself to feel the complexities of what you feel. Processing even the hardest emotions is an act of self-love.



June 22-July 22

As you navigate to something better, you must go through what currently exists. In other words, embrace—or at the very least accept—what is so that you can navigate yourself and your circumstances towards what you would like to see. This is a time of meaningful growth and evolution, and the more that you are able to show up emotionally, the better equipped you will be to show up for it, Moonchild.