Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: April 9-15, 2025

With a full moon as activating as the one we’re going to feel on the 12th, people are likely to be acting oddly.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
April 8, 2025
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

With Chiron sitting on top of the sun in your sign and opposite the full moon on the 12th in your solar relationship house, this is likely to be a pretty intense week for you. Do your best to avoid getting defensive, no matter how annoying other people are this week. The astrology of this moment is empowering you to release beliefs that you may consciously or unconsciously hold about yourself that ultimately get in the way of you feeling more joy and love in your relationships, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You can make grand and sweeping changes, but if they aren’t followed up with smaller and more sustainable adjustments, you will find that there’s a lack of integration junking up the flow of operations in your life, Taurus. Don't allow strong emotions to inspire you to act out defensively this week. Make sure to reflect on not just what you want but what you can sustain—inspiration without follow-through isn’t movement. Be honest about what you can do, and then embrace actually doing it, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you don’t have a creative outlet to help you process your emotions, the astrology of this week may be hitting you harder than it otherwise would. Creative outlets come in all shapes and sizes, and they serve the function of helping you to get out of your head and find nonlinear ways of sorting through your thoughts, feelings and inspirations. Strive to navigate self-care this week by exploring different ways of feeling your feelings. You don’t need answers, you need a healthy process, Twin Star.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your ruling planet is at it again, Moonchild—at least a little bit. Exploring your beliefs around self-worth and the coping mechanisms you’ve adopted in response is a big part of what you’re meant to be considering this week. If you confront these themes, you will be prepared to meet this moment with the right energy. This is a time for you to turn the corner and let go of beliefs and attitudes towards yourself that you know in your heart of hearts to be untrue.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

This week is a valuable time for you to consider the patterns that you have been playing out in your relationships. What role have you played? What have you gotten out of the things that do and don't work? This isn’t so that you can assign blame or feel bad; instead, it’s so that you can better understand what’s happening deep inside of you, Leo. Emotional self-awareness is the best-case scenario from the April 12th full moon in Libra, so do your best to explore your feelings, needs, and innermost world this week.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s really hard to let go of control and accept your feelings when your head is screaming loudly at you. This week, there will be a full moon in Libra and it’s likely to activate your conscious and unconscious fears. Do your best to boldly confront the messiness of your feelings and allow yourself to explore how you may navigate the complexities of your situation. This isn’t the time for looking outside of yourself for answers—quiet the noise in your head and reconnect with your inner knowing, Virgo. 

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon in your sign on April 12th is meant to kick up some really intense emotions. Take it as an opportunity to embrace your self-worth as a step towards letting go of outdated ways of feeling about yourself, Libra. You may find that your relationships are really activated this week, and it’s important that you don’t shy away from that. This is a powerful time to acknowledge what is and isn’t working so that you can identify what needs to change, if anything. Don’t allow your desire for stability to stop you from growing into greater authenticity.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The April 12th full moon is a powerful time for releasing what you know no longer serves you. This is, of course, much easier said than done, but there is so much energy coursing within you, motivating you to make empowered moves. The key is to do so without attachment to what happens as a result of your actions or inaction. You are capable, and the more deeply you believe this, the happier and healthier you will be. Take agency over the direction that you are pointing your life in this week. Own what you’re doing, how you’re doing it, and why, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Things may not be quite where you wish they were and it may be taking a toll on you this week. This isn’t the best time to look outside of yourself for answers, as doing so will only further your feelings of disillusionment. The more willing you are to work with imperfections and your situations as they are, the better equipped you will be to navigate whatever comes up. Tap into and trust your intuition without losing contact with your obligations, values, and need to actively invest in the world around you.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallion has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The patterns and habits that you have around how you maintain your work-life balance may need to be revised this week. You’re likely to be dealing with some big feelings as the full moon in Libra is kicking up emotions all over the place. How you navigate your own feelings and needs in the context of your goals and obligations is a huge part of how you adult. Rise to the occasion by tapping into your sense of agency around how you choose to live and why. If you can’t do that, it may be time to make some pretty big changes, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The Libra full moon on the 12th has got you really in your feelings, and if you’re not careful, that may inspire you to ruminate and obsess on things outside of your control. Feeling your feelings is a really good thing, but overthinking actually keeps your emotions at bay and unprocessed. Be brave enough to feel sad or bad without telling yourself a story about what it means or even how it came to be. As counterintuitive as this may feel, it’s foundational to being able to find and maintain equilibrium this week.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

With a full moon as activating as the one we’re going to feel on the 12th, people are likely to be acting oddly. Instead of taking other people's energies personally, strive to stay grounded and centred, Pisces. This doesn’t mean you won’t have feelings about the way other people behave, but it does mean that if you know that people are feeling destabilized and are likely to be acting out, then it’s not because of you—and you don’t need to take it in or on. Strive to take a grounded and big-picture approach to interpersonal dynamics this week.

Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo

Jessica Lanyadoo is the host of the twice weekly Astrology + Advice show, Ghost of a Podcast, and the author of Astrology For Real Relationships.

