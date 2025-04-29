Your Weekly Horoscope: April 30-May 6, 2025

April 20-May 20

Passive aggression and aggressive aggression are different styles of the same thing: aggression. Some situations absolutely call for aggression, while others require straightforward honesty. This week it’s important that you sit with your own impulses, defenses, and potential projections to make sure that you are engaging both with yourself and others with the right energy, Taurus.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

Some changes are harder than others. This week you are in the part of your evolution where you are struggling with yourself, and it’s making you messy with others. Give yourself the grace to be vulnerable, Twin Star. You may be feeling frustrated or anxious, but what’s important is that you rise to the occasion and show up as authentically as you can, both embodying your boundaries and navigating your emotions and relationships with honesty.

June 22-July 22

It’s really confusing to determine the line between taking space and advocating for yourself versus taking up space in a way that creates less space for others. This week it’s in your best interest to navigate the tension you may be feeling in your ego. Whether you need to step up or step back is not a value judgment on you as a whole. Strive to engage in the present moment with as much honesty and care as you can, instead of trying to prove yourself to yourself or anyone else.

July 23-Aug. 22

As you change, there is a cascade of both intended and unintended consequences that flow through your life. This isn’t good or bad—it’s simply a result of the momentum that you are generating as you evolve. This week you are likely to get feedback from other people or situations that test your will. Your assignment is to stay clear about your big-picture ambitions while also being open to making adjustments—or not—as needed.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Some emotions are meant to be felt and not analyzed, at least for a time. This week you are likely to find yourself navigating some really big and challenging emotions, Virgo. Instead of trying to repress them or make them make sense, do your best to sit with whatever it is that comes up. The practice of sitting with things may seem overly simple, but it has a transformative impact in that it connects you to yourself more deeply. Sit with yourself so that you can access your intuition and navigate your path forward from there.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You may find yourself feeling pretty focused on what isn’t working or grieving a loss this week, and it’s important that you show yourself kindness and patience through it. The more you reflect on your own path and process, including the ways that your participation may have affected what you’re going through now, the easier it will be for you to evolve from whatever it is that has your feelings stuck. You are on the precipice of natural growth, and in order to navigate this in emotionally sustainable ways, it’s important that you own what’s yours and let go of the rest, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You are not meant to have the answers at this time, Scorpio. That’s got to be uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. How you relate to the unknowable is a reflection of your coping mechanisms, but if you’re stressed out or worried, that’s not predictive. In other words, just because you’re anxious, it doesn’t mean things are going in an unwanted direction. Strive to navigate your relationship to what you don’t yet understand this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Collaboration for the win, Sagittarius! This week it’s important that you play nicely with others. That doesn’t mean that you don’t have boundaries or that you have to say yes to everything, but it does mean that trying to force your will on others or hiding away from the messiness of human connection won’t go well. Remember that relationships are a mirror through which you can clearly see yourself, and if there’s something that you don’t like, all you need to do is change it.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This is a terrible time for ruminating and overthinking things, Capricorn. You are meant to change, and as you shift you are likely to be confronted with some insecurities and other uncertainties. Don’t try to rush past the part where you emotionally confront old beliefs. Even though it’s uncomfortable, this is the time for you to hang out with challenging emotions so that you can evolve and grow.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As lovely as it is to get assurances that you’re on the right path, sometimes you need to do what’s right because you believe it’s right, and not for any particular reward or outcome. This week you may feel challenged and your self-confidence may be taking a hit. Do your best to explore ways of navigating self-confidence, authenticity, and even being in disagreement with others. In many ways, this comes down to having healthy boundaries with yourself, the people around you and your projections onto the people around you, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

This isn’t the time to shut down or turn away from hard things. Nurture yourself through your fears and potential paranoid thoughts, Pisces. As you become a more supportive, caring and reliable friend to yourself, you build up your capacity to navigate difficulty, as well as the confidence to take risks. This isn’t the time for seeking perfection or avoiding conflict—do your best to show up for yourself so that you can show up with and for others.

March 21-April 19

Sometimes when other people assert their boundaries, it can feel like they are being mean or taking something away from you. This week it’s important that you assess and evaluate what’s really happening between you and others, taking into account how easy it is to react defensively in the presence of barriers. Tap into your value system and make sure that you are treating yourself, your relationships, and the projects you’re engaged in with the care and respect that they deserve.

