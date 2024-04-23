This may sound like an oversimplification, but I promise you that it’s not: what you resist shall persist. In other words, cultivating acceptance, even for the things that you do not want and do not like, is the foundation for being able to address and cope with whatever it is that comes up. You don’t need to understand the situation from every angle in order to know what your values are and how you want to engage with the reality that you find yourself in. Just start here, Twin Star.