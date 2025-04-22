Your Weekly Horoscope: April 23-29, 2025

April 20-May 20

Being patient is not as easy as it sounds. This week you may find yourself wanting to set intentions and get more deeply connected, but your pesky noodle may have other ideas. Overthinking, negative obsessions, and other forms of rumination all stand to divide you from your own inner knowing. Allow yourself to feel the vulnerability of not knowing and the uncomfortable reality that you’re just doing the best with what you’ve got.

May 21-June 21

Believing in yourself does not mean that you believe that you will never make mistakes, that you are beyond reproach, or that you're entitled to more than other people. Believing in yourself is a practice of having faith in your willingness and ability to do what’s right, learn from mistakes, and live in accordance with your values. This week you are on call to believe in yourself, not just in theory, but in practice, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Your relationships are changing and that’s likely to be pretty overwhelming. This week you may be overwhelmed because of the ways that you have changed, or it may be that the other person is the one who has done the changing. Either way, the astrology of this week calls for adaptability. Do your best to lay foundations between yourself and others that reflect your boundaries, your love and care, and your willingness to meet others where they’re at this week, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

You may be feeling regretful, resentful, or just plain hurt this week. Be a good friend to yourself, Leo, and nurture your emotions instead of getting reactive and acting out defensively. You can’t control your circumstances or other people, but you can control your responses to them. When things get rough, as sometimes they do, strive to act in ways that best reflect your values instead of your triggers, my fiery friend.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Things are changing in a really big and consequential way, and it’s essential that you don’t allow scarcity to drive your actions through it all. This week is an excellent time to invest in your values instead of your fears. That might mean that you are honouring your fears—but from the perspective of being in alignment with your best interest instead of trying to control that which is out of your control. Strive to be as embodied and authentic as you can this week, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you do everything right—you check your motivations, your actions are totally on point, and you handle things perfectly—you still might not get the outcome that you want. The key is to do what’s right because it’s right and to release your attachments to what you think “should” happen as a result. There’s nothing wrong with having goals, preferences, and needs, just don’t be so fixated on how you think things should look that you miss out on the opportunities and potential in however they show up, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’re likely going to be feeling pretty overwhelmed this week, and that may trigger a firestorm of stress and anxious thinking. It’s important that you nurture yourself through your activation before you act out in reaction to your strongest—but decidedly not your wisest—impulses. Resentments and vengefulness turned inwards or pointed towards others will point you in the wrong direction, Scorpio. Slow down and prioritize kindness, however and whenever you can.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This is an important time for you to slow down and check in with yourself, Sagittarius. You may need to be more adaptable or more consistently true to what you know to be most important to you. Either way, this week is likely to confront you with some sticky truths and uncomfortable decisions. It may not feel like you have time or space to explore your truth, but it’s essential that you create it. How you do what you do is as important as whatever action you choose to take.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You have decisions to make, and the more that your choices are informed by love and care, the more sustainable they will be. Pleasure is important, but it’s not the same as love, just as being realistic is important but it’s not the same as being driven by your fears. Strive to have clarity of intention and to sort through your impulses and habits so that you may make choices inspired by the present moment and the wisdom you have, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

How you handle overwhelm and challenging emotions is not just a reflection of this moment but also a reflection of your coping mechanisms. This week it’s in your best interest to approach whatever comes up within you with interest—explore your assumptions and how you engage with uncertainty. By knowing yourself better you can engage with your relationships and the world around you more honestly, effectively and with more grace.

Feb. 19-March 20

When you feel sad or bad it’s easy to get defensive or try to prove yourself, but this week that is not the correct approach, Pisces. As you examine your feelings and reactions this week, you have the opportunity to act in new ways in the presence of old patterns. You can’t control much in this life, but you can control which of your impulses and needs you choose to centre to act with care and patience towards yourself and others this week.

March 21-April 19

At the end of the day, so much of life is just action and consequence. This week you may feel compelled to take action, and as long as those actions aren’t inspired and fuelled by anxiety and self-destructive thinking, that is a good thing. If, on the other hand, you are struggling to gain clarity on what to do, your best move is to slow down, get grounded and reflect. This is a form of internal investigation that will be the foundation for well-informed action, Aries.

