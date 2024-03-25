Every ending marks the start of something new and these endings are opening doors to unimagined possibilities. But resisting closure could be preventing you from discovering new options. Step out of your own way. Yes, it may be uncomfortable but this is a necessary part of the kind of growth that will sustain you for a long time. Pay attention to how your relationships hold up a mirror to aspects of yourself that are hard to face. Be kind to yourself as you move through your healing journey.