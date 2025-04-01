Your Weekly Horoscope: April 2-8, 2025

March 21-April 19

You need to play, work and rest—do you have a balance between the three? Neptune has entered into your sign and that is going to shake things up for you over the next many years. A good way to start recognizing these energies inside of you is by looking at your relationship to anxiety and overwhelm. If you find yourself spurred to act out of an overactive mind, then you’re likely to experience exhaustion and discombobulation.

April 20-May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, is still retrograde, and it is meant to affect your value system and your willingness to reflect on what is most important to you. This week may present you with opportunities to take action in small or large ways, and if you have been doing your homework and have a greater sense of clarity about what is most important to you, then it will be that much easier for you to find comfort in your values and plot your course inspired by them.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

You could be so in your head, distracted by heaps of shiny things and pulled in by the enticing potential of lots of different ideas, but if you do that this week, you will find yourself dealing with burnout and overwhelm. This is a time that requires emotional care and connection, and that is a slower way of being. Challenge yourself to embrace your emotions even when your habits pull you towards your thoughts. Sink inwards to better understand your own motivations, values, and impulses, or you may find yourself acting out in reaction to them, Twin Star.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

This week may find you struggling with anxieties, and that’s no fun, sweet Moonchild. That said, your fears may have a great deal to teach you, and they may keep you from danger. This is only the case if you listen to the content of your fears, and then from a more neutral instead of frightened place, assess risk and what you can or should do about it. In other words, don’t repress your emotions—explore them so you can determine your worried reactions versus healthy instincts.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

Things are changing and it’s likely to be rattling you in a pretty big way. In the presence of the unpredictable, can you stay aligned with what you believe in and find stability within yourself? The answer doesn’t need to be “yes” or “no," it’s more important that it be “I’m trying.” Embrace the process of change without being too fixated on exactly what will happen when, Leo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You can be doing everything right—you may be experiencing affirmation of your choices or the success of your actions—and you can still have anxiety. The thing about a nervous mind is that it will always find something to worry about. This week, your assignment is to ground yourself by doubling down on your values. The things that you are invested in and care about are meant to function as guides that you can rely on, even through the stresses associated with change.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s easy to lose track of the truth when you’re trying to “figure things out,” as fixation on a goal can keep you away from being present for the process of discovery. This week, it’s time for you to get grounded, present, and curious. Mercury retrograde is over on the 7th, and after that time, you can make decisions. For now, focus on exploring what’s true in the here and now, both from your perspective and from the perspective of others. You don’t need to be conclusive, only curious, Libra.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may be feeling itchy to move things forward, but you don’t yet have enough information. Mercury retrograde ends on the 7th, and after that time you will be better equipped to determine what you want, what you need, and your next steps. In the meantime, as vulnerable as it may feel, this is an important time for reflection, Scorpio. Things have changed, and you too must adapt. It’s down to you to figure out how.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

What you do or don’t do has consequences, and this week they may be pretty immediately felt. It’s important that you honour your values and that your decisions reflect them so that whatever struggles you engage in reflect the things that are important to you and are worth fighting for. You may encounter power struggles with others and find yourself on the hook for what you have said and done. Rise to the occasion with care, Sagittarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You don’t need to take on everything all at once. In fact, the more simple you keep things, the better you will be able to deal with them. What you need now is a broad-minded approach to your goals, obligations, and needs. This will be hard to achieve if you allow yourself to get distracted by too many ideas or if you’re focused on too many plans at one time. Be intentional and selective about where you place your energy this week, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It wouldn’t be that hard to slip into a scarcity mindset this week, but it wouldn’t do you any good, either. Even in the worst of circumstances, you have choices, and the more willing and able you are to adapt and identify what’s important to you and what you’re willing to do about it, the sooner you will feel a sense of purpose and direction. Don’t let yourself be distracted by your fears when you can explore the various ways that you can approach the potential impossibilities within and before you, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

When you are in a state of rumination and your thoughts are compulsively returning to the same loop, it can feel like you have no control over where your attention goes. This week, it’s important that you let go of self-harming behaviours and habits, and that you do so without being escapist or checking out. Take a moderate approach to the things you find yourself fixated on this week, and not only will you feel better, but you will have more energy to explore what’s possible and what you really want.

Advertisement

Love our horoscopes from astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo? Check out some of our editors’ favourite zodiac-themed jewellery, candles and more.

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $128

Jenny Bird Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $94

Get stars in your eyes (and around your neck) with more picks for the best zodiac necklaces.