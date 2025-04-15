Your Weekly Horoscope: April 16-22, 2025

April 20-May 20

Strive to regain balance this week, Taurus. If you have been pushing yourself too far or overindulging as a coping mechanism, this week is your time to reconnect to the basics and strengthen your foundations. You may have to answer for some things you did or didn’t do in your relationships, and if that’s the case, defensiveness will only cause more problems than it solves. Own your part, make amends, and have enough grace to let others do the same.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

May 21-June 21

You may find yourself feeling pretty frustrated and even blocked as you strive to consider what to do this week. If you don’t slow down so you can tune into your inner guidance, your sense of integrity, or simply connect to your body, you may find yourself acting out in a reactionary way. Let people show you who they are and believe them. You don’t need to take the bait and engage with power struggles unless you truly believe that there is value in the fight.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

June 22-July 22

Things are not likely to be exactly where you want them to be, and while that may suck, there is opportunity within it. This isn’t the time for you to lose hope, but instead to honestly confront the realities that you find yourself in and realistic ways of engaging with them that are nurturing and supportive. You may not be able to control what happens and when, but you do have agency with what you do and the motivations behind your actions, Moonchild.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

July 23-Aug. 22

You might find yourself in a pretty negative frame of mind this week, feeling stuck or just unsure of what to do next. Instead of plotting your next move, identify your preferences, hopes, and boundaries. That may seem unrelated to what’s happening, but the truth is that by identifying these things you will organically be clarifying your next moves. Nurture your process instead of pushing for answers, Leo.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week you are likely to be dealing with some relationship issues that have you ruminating on the past instead of clarifying your boundaries in the present. This is the time to gather up your energy so that you can act in ways that are clear and compassionate to both yourself and others. While you can’t control how things will develop, you can strive to act in ways that reflect your integrity and empathy, Virgo.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This isn’t the time to throw in the towel or distance yourself from the situations that are most important to you. Strive to stay present and open so that you can take in the truth of what’s happening without downshifting into worst-case scenarios and scarcity-based thinking. You need to change, but what’s yet unclear is whether your expectations or your behaviour are what needs shifting. Allow matters to unfold before you make any bold moves, Libra.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You can’t change the past, but you can shift your relationship to it. This week is all about changing your perspective so that you can change your circumstances. Do your best to stay emotionally present with the narrative that you have running in your head about things that have already happened and do your best to cross-reference them with your beliefs about what’s possible for your future. Set the internal foundation for real change, Scorpio.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Choose your battles wisely, Sagittarius. This week you may be feeling pulled in many directions, and it’s on you to act in ways that reflect what is truly important to you instead of reacting to your strongest emotions. You have convictions, and it’s important that your actions and priorities reflect them. This is a time when you may find yourself thrown off your centre or distracted by problems that are ultimately not that important to you. Keep a big-picture perspective activated for best results this week.

Advertisement

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It may feel like your hands are tied or that all of your options are bad ones, but the truth is that you always have a choice. This week it’s important that you consider the choices that you’re making—even the passive ones—and make sure that they are consistent with your integrity. This is the wrong time to devolve into anxiety; assess your options, explore the possibilities, and make do with what you’ve got, Capricorn.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you find yourself obsessing or fixated on stressful thoughts or painful situations, then you know that you are in an ungrounded state. This week you will find more ease by striving to get grounded in the present moment. It is only from the here and now that you can identify what’s real and what’s imagined and assess your next best moves. Do your best to avoid self-destructive or self-indulgent habits so that you can feel better and do better, Aquarius.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Feb. 19-March 20

When you’re in a state of anxiety is not the time to figure things out, make decisions, or even do research into the things that matter to you. When you’re in a state of anxiety is when you need to nurture those feelings by getting grounded and supporting your system so you can then get to a place where you can assess your situation and the next best steps. This week it’s essential that you nurture yourself by grounding and cultivating calm, Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

March 21-April 19

If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard then you’re likely to be feeling pretty burned out and overwhelmed. Take the time to slow down and tend to the basics, Aries. Tend to your material life, both because that’s a smart and useful thing to do but also because it sets you up to work on and with things that are finite and achievable. That will help you to feel greater confidence and calm—both of which may be worth their weight in gold this week.

Advertisement

Love our horoscopes from astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo? Check out some of our editors’ favourite zodiac-themed jewellery, candles and more.

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $128

Jenny Bird Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $94

Get stars in your eyes (and around your neck) with more picks for the best zodiac necklaces.