Your relationship issues don’t only reflect the dynamics that are happening between you and others, they also reflect back your choices, the ways in which your actions are received, and even your unconscious beliefs and habits. Stay present with whatever is coming up in your personal relationships this week so that you can better understand yourself and at the same time make the healthiest possible choices, Aries.
If you allow your fears to motivate you unduly, you will find yourself acting out defensively instead of consciously embodying your values. There are plenty of things to be scared of—that’s just life–but how you hold those feelings and what you do in response to them is what’s truly important. Get grounded and reclaim your energy this week, Taurus.
You’re likely to be feeling stuck and what you need is just a little patience. You are in the difficult position of having changed in some deep ways, but you haven’t yet integrated and assimilated those changes into your life yet. Therefore, you haven’t put the things in place that are needed to advance your aims. Point yourself in the right direction, and pair that with some faith this week, Twin Star.
If your ego is out of whack, you may find yourself overly motivated to explain away your vulnerabilities by blaming them on other people. You might also just be feeling chaotic and bad about yourself. Be strong enough to explore the feelings coming up inside of you, especially the challenging ones, Moonchild. This week, it’s important that you figure out what is true for you, even if that leads you down some brambly pathways.
You may be feeling restless and like you urgently need to make a change now! Investigate your motivations this week. If what’s truly motivating you is fear and insecurity, any change you make will ultimately be a reflection of and investment in those feelings. Sit with your emotions, whatever they may be, so that you may find the most balanced and sustainable approach instead of the quickest fix, Leo.
Change can be really scary, but it is an essential part of life. This week, you are going through it, and that means you’re likely to be experiencing all the emotions—including resistance. Instead of trying to figure out what you feel, practice just feeling it, Virgo. This is one of those times where the simple act of being present and receptive can advance your understanding more quickly than an analytic approach.
You can’t control how other people feel, what they want or what they do. What you can do is strive to be the best friend, neighbour, partner or whatever else that you can. This week it’s all about keeping your side of the road clean and conscientious. This will in part require that you act in ways that reflect your values. It'll also require that you focus your attention on where you have agency instead of on what other people are or aren’t doing.
There are things that you don’t have the answers to quite yet, either because they’re not available to you or you just haven’t figured out what you want. Those are the things that need your care and attention this week. Spend some time alone and present with the stillness within you, Scorpio. This is an intimidating process because in that space, your depression and fear abide. Be brave! It is in this way that you can know yourself and make the best choices.
You’ve already taken on quite a bit, Sagittarius. Regardless of how itchy you feel to move things forward this week, you are likely to experience overwhelm and destabilization if you go too fast or too far forward. Take some time to sit with your dreams and desires so that you can better understand the contents of your own heart. From a place of better connection to that big heart of yours, it will be easier to act in ways that care for and protect it.
How you engage with anxiety is exceptionally important, Capricorn. This week, you may be feeling obsessive or just off-kilter, and that's no fun, but more importantly, it’s also a sign that you are disconnected from your own inner knowing. Do your best to sit with yourself instead of repressing your challenging emotions or pushing past them. This is one of those times when the way to figure it out is by going within.
Tapping into your intuition requires that you are in a state of receptivity. This is particularly difficult to achieve when you are obsessed with the future or are generally too much in your head. When you feel anxiety, uncertainty or just a little off this week, take it as an invitation to be curious. Instead of looking outside of yourself for answers, do your best to receive your own inner wisdom .
Things are pretty chaotic right now, and you may be feeling overwhelmed or stuck. While those emotions are real, the other thing that’s real is the fact that the instability of this moment actually creates a fertile landscape for change and growth! Point yourself in the direction of what feeds your heart and makes you feel easier to love and be loved, dear Pisces.
