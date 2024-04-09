There are things that you don’t have the answers to quite yet, either because they’re not available to you or you just haven’t figured out what you want. Those are the things that need your care and attention this week. Spend some time alone and present with the stillness within you, Scorpio. This is an intimidating process because in that space, your depression and fear abide. Be brave! It is in this way that you can know yourself and make the best choices.