Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: July 10-16, 2024

The most effective way to create the progress that you most want to see in your life is by respecting your fears, but not allowing them to drive you.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
July 9, 2024
An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

Advertisement

June 22-July 22

The most effective way to create the progress that you most want to see in your life is by respecting your fears, but not allowing them to drive you. This is a time for trusting yourself and engaging in bold actions that reflect your goals, but maybe more importantly, your heart. By doing this, you can see the direction of the progress that you most dearly wish to make and nurture your heart and head along the way.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

Advertisement

July 23-Aug. 22

Boundaries aren’t a way to keep others away from you, they’re a way for you to be accountable for what you can and can’t do in healthy and sustainable ways. This week, the kindest thing you can do for yourself and others is to clarify what your boundaries are and how you need to make adjustments in order to honour them. This may lead to some conversations, and while that’s challenging, everyone is allowed to have their own emotions. Stay present and empathetic as you explore possibilities in your relationships.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Advertisement

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’re likely to be feeling pretty restless and ready to make big changes—or at least spontaneous ones. That’s neither good nor bad, but it’s important for you to recognize that there will be an emotional fallout to whatever it is that you do or don’t do this week. It’s hard to tell the difference between the pain of being hurt and growing pains—it’s all uncomfortable. Take risks that help you grow, Virgo.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Advertisement

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The answers that you seek are inside of you, Libra, and if you continue to look outside of yourself for them, you are likely to feel emotional and easily undone this week. If you know that something is real and true for you, it’s important that you own it. While there is great value in approaching any changes that you wish to make that will impact others directly with diplomacy, the choices that you make are yours to have and hold, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Advertisement

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’re taking on too much lately, you’re likely to be feeling pretty anxious this week. The thing about anxiety is that it’s not all bad, even though it’s super uncomfortable. Allow yourself to explore the boundaries of what feels safe and why before you put yourself out there, Scorpio. It’s not important that things move quickly as much as it’s important that they move in the right direction.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Advertisement

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The astrology of this week is likely to have you feeling all kinds of ways. It’s really important to carve out some time and space to be with those feelings so that you don’t act out in reaction to them. If you’re feeling pretty defensive or just can’t let go, it’s important to sit with those impulses and strive to understand what is motivating them so that you can make sure that you’re not acting out of old patterns and stirring a pot that should be left to simmer.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Advertisement

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s really stressful to act like someone that you’re not. As tempting as it may be to do so in certain ways so that people like you, if you have to be disingenuous to get along, then you’re not really getting along—you’re conning yourself and others. Commit to being authentic in your dealings this week, even if that feels extra vulnerable or requires that you’re more thoughtful about how you show up, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Advertisement

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Sometimes when you expand and your life gets bigger, it can kick up some pretty deep fears and insecurities. It’s important that you don’t sweep them under the rug this week, but instead take some time to be honest about what’s happening with you and the best ways that you can adopt or implement new boundaries to protect yourself and help you manage your mental health. Centre self-care when you need it most, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Advertisement

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s important that you take a pause, Pisces. Even when you’re doing something that you truly love, it’s important that you take breaks so that you can manage and regulate your emotions. This week, you may find yourself overloaded with too many voices in your head as you’ve taken on other people's perspectives, opinions, and needs that are disproportionate to your own. To achieve balance and act from that place, you first need to return to centre and get grounded, and then you can assess what comes next.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

Advertisement

March 21-April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, is stirring the pot this week and you may find yourself feeling particularly annoyed or even paranoid. But it’s important to consider where others are coming from before you act out in ways that alienate or trigger others. This is a really good week for you to mobilize things that are important to you or to clarify your motivations and tighten up your plans, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Taurus

Advertisement

April 20-May 20

Don’t forget to include others in your plans, Taurus. You may be in such a hurry to get things done that you barrel ahead without sharing your plans and taking the time to get other people on board—or at least to give them a heads-up. This week, patience is important—it will help you to navigate your goals and commitments with greater care and consideration.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

Advertisement

May 21-June 21

Things are changing in really big ways in your life and it’s actually pretty exciting! The trouble is that it’s a lot to process. It's essential to take time and space for yourself this week so that you can emotionally gestate where you’re at and how you feel about the way things are heading. If you rush yourself, you’re likely to end up bringing old habits with you to the new frontiers that you are traversing. Embracing change means letting go of at least some of the past.

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FILED UNDER:
Astrology
Advertisement
Advertisement