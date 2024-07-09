The most effective way to create the progress that you most want to see in your life is by respecting your fears, but not allowing them to drive you. This is a time for trusting yourself and engaging in bold actions that reflect your goals, but maybe more importantly, your heart. By doing this, you can see the direction of the progress that you most dearly wish to make and nurture your heart and head along the way.
Boundaries aren’t a way to keep others away from you, they’re a way for you to be accountable for what you can and can’t do in healthy and sustainable ways. This week, the kindest thing you can do for yourself and others is to clarify what your boundaries are and how you need to make adjustments in order to honour them. This may lead to some conversations, and while that’s challenging, everyone is allowed to have their own emotions. Stay present and empathetic as you explore possibilities in your relationships.
You’re likely to be feeling pretty restless and ready to make big changes—or at least spontaneous ones. That’s neither good nor bad, but it’s important for you to recognize that there will be an emotional fallout to whatever it is that you do or don’t do this week. It’s hard to tell the difference between the pain of being hurt and growing pains—it’s all uncomfortable. Take risks that help you grow, Virgo.
The answers that you seek are inside of you, Libra, and if you continue to look outside of yourself for them, you are likely to feel emotional and easily undone this week. If you know that something is real and true for you, it’s important that you own it. While there is great value in approaching any changes that you wish to make that will impact others directly with diplomacy, the choices that you make are yours to have and hold, Libra.
If you’re taking on too much lately, you’re likely to be feeling pretty anxious this week. The thing about anxiety is that it’s not all bad, even though it’s super uncomfortable. Allow yourself to explore the boundaries of what feels safe and why before you put yourself out there, Scorpio. It’s not important that things move quickly as much as it’s important that they move in the right direction.
The astrology of this week is likely to have you feeling all kinds of ways. It’s really important to carve out some time and space to be with those feelings so that you don’t act out in reaction to them. If you’re feeling pretty defensive or just can’t let go, it’s important to sit with those impulses and strive to understand what is motivating them so that you can make sure that you’re not acting out of old patterns and stirring a pot that should be left to simmer.
It’s really stressful to act like someone that you’re not. As tempting as it may be to do so in certain ways so that people like you, if you have to be disingenuous to get along, then you’re not really getting along—you’re conning yourself and others. Commit to being authentic in your dealings this week, even if that feels extra vulnerable or requires that you’re more thoughtful about how you show up, Capricorn.
Sometimes when you expand and your life gets bigger, it can kick up some pretty deep fears and insecurities. It’s important that you don’t sweep them under the rug this week, but instead take some time to be honest about what’s happening with you and the best ways that you can adopt or implement new boundaries to protect yourself and help you manage your mental health. Centre self-care when you need it most, Aquarius.
It’s important that you take a pause, Pisces. Even when you’re doing something that you truly love, it’s important that you take breaks so that you can manage and regulate your emotions. This week, you may find yourself overloaded with too many voices in your head as you’ve taken on other people's perspectives, opinions, and needs that are disproportionate to your own. To achieve balance and act from that place, you first need to return to centre and get grounded, and then you can assess what comes next.
Your ruling planet, Mars, is stirring the pot this week and you may find yourself feeling particularly annoyed or even paranoid. But it’s important to consider where others are coming from before you act out in ways that alienate or trigger others. This is a really good week for you to mobilize things that are important to you or to clarify your motivations and tighten up your plans, Aries.
Don’t forget to include others in your plans, Taurus. You may be in such a hurry to get things done that you barrel ahead without sharing your plans and taking the time to get other people on board—or at least to give them a heads-up. This week, patience is important—it will help you to navigate your goals and commitments with greater care and consideration.
Things are changing in really big ways in your life and it’s actually pretty exciting! The trouble is that it’s a lot to process. It's essential to take time and space for yourself this week so that you can emotionally gestate where you’re at and how you feel about the way things are heading. If you rush yourself, you’re likely to end up bringing old habits with you to the new frontiers that you are traversing. Embracing change means letting go of at least some of the past.
