Boundaries aren’t a way to keep others away from you, they’re a way for you to be accountable for what you can and can’t do in healthy and sustainable ways. This week, the kindest thing you can do for yourself and others is to clarify what your boundaries are and how you need to make adjustments in order to honour them. This may lead to some conversations, and while that’s challenging, everyone is allowed to have their own emotions. Stay present and empathetic as you explore possibilities in your relationships.