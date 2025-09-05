Why I Broke Up With My Foam Mattress

Earlier this year, my husband and I ended our relationship with the disruptive third wheel in our lives. It ruined our sleep and hurt our backs. We often woke up grouchy and a little sweaty. And so, we replaced our foam mattress.

It all started in 2019, when our coil spring pillowtop turned 10. We decided it was time for a change, so we bought a direct-to-consumer–style foam mattress we had seen advertised just about everywhere. The first couple of months were fine—the honeymoon period, if you will—but by 2020, I was a few months pregnant and found it difficult to sleep on my side on a semi-firm mattress. I could not get comfortable.

By the time our second child came along, I felt like I was truly sleep-deprived. When I got the chance, I tested another foam mattress—this one made with so-called open-cell material that purportedly made it run cooler. While this was true, the bed was too soft for both my husband and me. The sensation of slightly sinking into your mattress when you lie down might feel nice at first, but over time the lack of support can wreak havoc on your back.

Early last year, I tried yet another foam mattress. Compared to the previous two, this one was supportive and very firm—but it also ran extremely hot. Some mornings, both my kids would run into my bedroom only to stop short at the foot of the bed and wrinkle their noses. “Ew, Mommy, why are you so sweaty?!” I started taking ice-cold showers after I woke up.

Advertisement

If you’re keeping count, that’s three different foam mattresses from three companies in five years. Not only was this incredibly wasteful, it felt like a clear signal that a foam base wasn’t working for us. Earlier this year, we bought the same coil spring model we tossed out in 2019.

I haven’t looked back.