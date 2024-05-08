How To Buy A Mattress, Online Or In-Store

On the flip side, buying a mattress online can also be a shot in the dark. “You’re basically just looking at a bunch of pictures and a bunch of prices,” says Jory Solomon, the Toronto-based director of sales training for Sleep Country Canada. (He’s part of a team responsible for training the chain’s 1,000 sales representatives—a.k.a. “sleep experts”—from coast to coast.) If you prefer to shop online, he says, you should absolutely get in touch with the retailer to pinpoint whether their product is right for you. Sleep Country, for example, has experts available by phone and by chat, in addition to in-store. “They’ll ask the right questions and give you an idea of what area of the lineup you should be looking at,” says Solomon.