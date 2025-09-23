We Tried Tim Hortons’ New Thanksgiving Sandwich

If your favourite part of Thanksgiving is the sandwich you make the next day, then we have great news: thanks to Tim Hortons, you don’t have to cook a big Thanksgiving feast to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich.

Available now for a limited time, the Thanksgiving Stack features surprisingly thick slices of Canadian turkey topped with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayo and crispy onions, sandwiched in a potato bun.

Team Chatelaine was impressed by the moistness of the turkey, the just-sweet-enough cranberry sauce and the perfect smoosh of the potato bun. The sandwich travelled well from the nearest Tim’s to our office (a 10-minute bus trip)—with minimal sogginess. We also imagine it would taste great with a slice of cheese on top, which you could ask for if you order in-store.

And now for the bad news: While one of our testers described this sandwich as not tasting overly salty, in reality it contains more than half the recommended daily amount of sodium (1,360 mg to be precise). That’s nearly double the sodium of McDonald’s new veggie burger (710 mg), and also more sodium than a Big Mac (920 mg).

Advertisement

In terms of turkey-to-turkey comparisons, the Thanksgiving Stack actually has less sodium than Tim's Turkey Bacon Club (1,440 mg), but far more than a six-inch turkey sub at Subway (860 mg).

Looking for healthier Tim Hortons options? We asked registered dietitian Cara Rosenbloom to share her top picks. But if you want a turkey dinner leftovers sandwich that rivals homemade, look no further than your local Tim’s.