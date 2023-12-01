How To Cook A Perfect Steak Indoors, Plus 17 Of Our Fave Steak Recipes

The barbecue may be hibernating, but that doesn’t mean you have to take a break from grilled steak.

I’ll be the first to sport a parka and boots and face the elements on a cold winter night if it means a juicy steak for dinner. However, there are times when you just want steak without having to bundle up. Here’s how to cook a perfect steak indoors, by pan-frying it.

The classic method of pan-cooking a steak involves searing it for about two minutes per side in a hot skillet, then sliding that skillet into a hot oven to continue cooking. This method works reasonably well, but when dealing with a thicker cut of steak, it tends to cook unevenly; dry on the outer edges and undercooked in the centre. In order to correct this, it’s time for a little rethink.

The method below begins in the oven and finishes in the pan. Slow-roasting the steak in the oven first allows heat to evenly penetrate the meat, giving the interior a chance to begin cooking without overcooking the outside. It’s crucial that the meat is roasted on a rack, allowing all the surfaces to be exposed to air.

This helps to dry the surface in preparation for pan-searing, which will result in an unbelievably delicious crust on the steak. Give it a try, you’ll love it. And who knows—maybe next summer you won’t even bother dragging the barbecue back out again.

Perfect Oven-Cooked Steak

Prep 10 min

Total time 35 min

Ingredients

2 10-12 oz strip loin steaks, 1.5-inches thick

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

freshly ground pepper

optional pat of butter

Instructions

PREHEAT oven to 250F. Place steaks on a rack over a baking sheet. Rub with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast steaks in the centre of the oven for about 20 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from oven.

oven to 250F. Place steaks on a rack over a baking sheet. Rub with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast steaks in the centre of the oven for about 20 minutes for medium-rare. Remove from oven. HEAT oil in a medium skillet over high heat. Add steaks and sear until deep brown and crisp, about 3 min per side. Hold the steak on their sides and cook the edges for 1 min per side. Remove to rack and let steak rest for 10 min. Slice and enjoy.

This raises the matter of effectively cooking meat until it turns brown or is seared. The aim of browning meat is to generate taste. Whether you’re browning a steak or minced beef, you’re enhancing the flavour through caramelization. Below are a few important points to consider for successfully browning meat.

Preheat the pan: If you don’t hear a “tsssss” when you add your meat to the pan, it isn’t hot enough. Remove the meat and wait until your pan is hotter.

Avoid cold meat in a hot pan: If you’re not comfortable bringing meat to room temperature, at the very least take it out of the fridge 15 to 30 minutes before you intend to cook it. If the centre of your meat is cold, it will be undercooked when the exterior is cooked.

Pat your steak dry: Oil and water don’t like each other. When meat is wet and enters a hot oiled pan, a layer of water between the pan and the meat prevents it from colouring. Pat your meat as dry as you can get it with a paper towel or clean kitchen towel before seasoning it and adding it to the pan.

Season, season, season: Salt serves two functions when it comes to browning meat. First, salt brings out the flavour in the meat. Second, the salt helps caramelize the meat, forming that crispy crust you’re looking for. Pat your meat as dry as you can, then rub it with oil to form a seal. Season well with salt and pepper, then add to pan.

Use high heat: Many of us feel scared to use the highest temperature on our stovetop for anything other than boiling water. However, in this case, it is necessary. To achieve a perfect sear on meat, you must use a very hot pan. The hotter the pan, the better the caramelization and colour. If the pan is not hot enough, it will take too much time to create a crust, and the inner layer of the meat will start cooking at the wrong temperature.

This is commonly known as the “rubber chicken” problem. Reducing cook times is better, especially with pricy cuts like filet mignon.

Use a pan that retains heat well: There’s a reason professional cooks favour stainless steel and cast iron pans; they retain heat—especially high heat—well.

Cast iron is particularly ideal for steak as it heats up evenly, and when seasoned properly have a non-stick coating. They also don’t need to cost a fortune.

Here’s everything you need to cook a steak indoors

Lodge 10-in. Cast Iron Skillet, $37

Shop Now

Meater Original Smart Meat Thermometer, $120

Shop Now

Thermopro Digital Meat Thermometer, $13

Shop Now

Chatelaine’s favourite steak recipes

Gallery Steak Recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Classic steak with spicy thai sauce Not all upgrades need to take you far outside of the box. Sometimes a good-quality steak and a light drizzle of green sauce works, too. Get the recipe.

Originally published January 2015; Updated November 2023.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *