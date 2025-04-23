12 Classic Fashion Picks From The Simons Spring Sale—Up To 65% Off

Simons, the Quebec-based department store chain, is our go-to for incredible deals on great pieces—we especially love its house brands Twik, Contemporaine and Icône, which are all designed in Canada.

The retailer’s annual spring sale is currently underway; here are 12 items we love that are on sale now. (Word to the wise: If you see something you love, act fast. The majority of sale pieces are selling out.)

Our 12 Favourite Simons Spring Sale Finds

Things Between Pastel Checks Loose-Fit Dress, $90 (40% off)

This cottagecore-y midi dress has a tiered skirt and crewneck tank bodice. It's made from crisp 100 percent cotton, ideal for hot, humid days.

Contemporaine Patch Pocket Open Cardigan, $50 (25% off)

Toss this long knit cardigan—available in five colours—over a T-shirt and jeans for an instant style upgrade.

Contemporaine Textured Stripe Ruffled Shoulders T-Shirt, $35 (25% off)

We love this cropped tee’s pleated puff shoulders and timeless nautical stripes. It’s made from an organic cotton blend and comes in five colours: green, pink, black, red and navy.

Converse Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers, $60 (40% off)

You’ll never regret owning a pair of Chucks, which you can wear with literally anything. The canvas and rubber construction is incredibly durable, and this model also has a cushioned insole.

Twik Striped Oxford Shirt, $40 (30% off)

A classic striped Oxford is a capsule wardrobe staple. This 100% cotton shirt features a patch pocket and rounded hem, perfect for wearing untucked.

Icône U-Neck Belted Flowy Jumpsuit, $80 (25% off)

A black jumpsuit effortlessly takes you from day to night and the styling options are endless. Top it off with a cropped blazer or a chic silk scarf; add a white turtleneck underneath in the winter.

Contemporaine Floral Design Jacquard Sweater, $50 (25% off)

This lightweight sweater is made from a fine, jacquard knit that’s ideal for cool spring or summer days. We like this pretty pink for spring, but it's also available in black and ecru.

Damson Madder Puff-Sleeve Leopard Print Smocked Dress, $150 (25% off)

This leopard print dress from super cool UK-based brand Damson Madder brings the drama. Designed with feminine puff sleeves and a smocked bodice for an easy fit, it also won us over with its pockets. (Who doesn't love a dress with pockets?)

Delicate Bow Socks, $9 (25% off)

Add a flirty touch to loafers or ankle boots with these adorable bow socks, available in white, black and red.

Buttoned Shaker-Rib Cardigan, $35 (25% off)

We guarantee you’ll get great cost-per-wear out of this comfy, loose-fit cardigan, available in five colours.

Cross Strap V-Neck One-Piece, $20 (65% off)

We love the horizontal stripes, classic cut and adjustable straps of this chic one-piece, made from a recycled nylon blend.

These on-trend teardrop earrings are also incredibly timeless. They’re available in gold or silver (our fave).

