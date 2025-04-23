12 Classic Fashion Picks From The Simons Spring Sale—Up To 65% Off

Simons, the Quebec-based department store chain, is our go-to for incredible deals on great pieces—we especially love its house brands Twik, Contemporaine and Icône, which are all designed in Canada.
The retailer’s annual spring sale is currently underway; here are 12 items we love that are on sale now. (Word to the wise: If you see something you love, act fast. The majority of sale pieces are selling out.)
This cottagecore-y midi dress has a tiered skirt and crewneck tank bodice. It's made from crisp 100 percent cotton, ideal for hot, humid days.
Toss this long knit cardigan—available in five colours—over a T-shirt and jeans for an instant style upgrade.
We love this cropped tee’s pleated puff shoulders and timeless nautical stripes. It’s made from an organic cotton blend and comes in five colours: green, pink, black, red and navy.
You’ll never regret owning a pair of Chucks, which you can wear with literally anything. The canvas and rubber construction is incredibly durable, and this model also has a cushioned insole.
A classic striped Oxford is a capsule wardrobe staple. This 100% cotton shirt features a patch pocket and rounded hem, perfect for wearing untucked.
A black jumpsuit effortlessly takes you from day to night and the styling options are endless. Top it off with a cropped blazer or a chic silk scarf; add a white turtleneck underneath in the winter.
This lightweight sweater is made from a fine, jacquard knit that’s ideal for cool spring or summer days. We like this pretty pink for spring, but it's also available in black and ecru.
This leopard print dress from super cool UK-based brand Damson Madder brings the drama. Designed with feminine puff sleeves and a smocked bodice for an easy fit, it also won us over with its pockets. (Who doesn't love a dress with pockets?)
Add a flirty touch to loafers or ankle boots with these adorable bow socks, available in white, black and red.
We guarantee you’ll get great cost-per-wear out of this comfy, loose-fit cardigan, available in five colours.
We love the horizontal stripes, classic cut and adjustable straps of this chic one-piece, made from a recycled nylon blend.
These on-trend teardrop earrings are also incredibly timeless. They’re available in gold or silver (our fave).
