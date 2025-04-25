/
10 Cute Floral Dresses For Spring, All From Canadian Brands

And some of our favourite styles are on sale!
By Andréanne Dion and Amy Evans
April 25, 2025
Spring is the perfect time for a refresh—and beyond the big clean, this philosophy extends to our wardrobe. To usher in warmer days, there's nothing better than a mood-boosting floral dress. From cute mini dresses for a girls’ night out to polished picks for the office, floral frocks are a versatile warm-weather staple and the perfect wedding guest outfit. Scroll to shop our favourites from Canadian fashion brands we love.

The Best Floral Dresses To Shop In 2025

Wilfred Terrace Dress, $158

A model wearing pink and green floral dress from Aritzia for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

A maxi dress is an easy piece to style—just throw it on and go. Whether you pair it with a chic kitten heel for a summer wedding or with white sneakers to run errands, you'll get a ton of wear out of this airy number.

Reitmans Sleeveless Midi Dress with Smocked Top, $40 (45% off)

A model wearing a black and beige floral dress from Reitmans for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

For those who prefer a neutral colour palette, this chic midi with a large-scale graphic pattern hits all the right notes. The smocked bodice and midi length make for an easy-breezy 'fit on warmer days, and it doubles as a great beach cover up.

Penn Printed Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $63 (30% off)

A model wearing a navy and white floral dress from Penn for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

Specializing in plus-size fashion, Montreal-based retailer Penn is our go-to for cute styles up to sizes 5X. This paisley-print maxi dress is sure to be on heavy rotation all through summer. Style it with white sandals, big sunnies and a straw bag for the ultimate cottage look.

Joe Fresh Pintuck Midi Dress, $49

A model wearing a pink and white floral dress from Joe Fresh for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

What's more classic than a button-up shirt dress? With flowy sleeves, pleated waist details and a belt, this no-fuss frock is versatile and flattering no matter how you style it.

RW&CO Short-Puffy-Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress, $150

A model wearing a yellow and pink floral dress from RW&Co. for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

This zesty take on the floral pattern is sweet, summery and incredibly stylish. Made from soft Tencel fabric and featuring pockets (!!!) and balloon sleeves, it's comfy enough to lounge in but enough of a statement to wear to a wedding.

Icône Ruffled Collar Chiffon Midi Dress, $89

A model wearing a green midi floral dress from Icône at Simons for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

From the tiered skirt to the sheer chiffon fabric to the tiny floral pattern, this midi dress covers all of the summer's must-try trends. It also comes in red, navy and in a timeless polka dot design.

Laura Floral Chiffon Midi Dress, $100 (50% off)

A model wearing a green and yellow floral dress from Laura for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

The stunning pastel motif and pleated skirt with an asymmetrical hem make for a cheerful, trend-forward look that's sure to become a wedding guest's go-to this summer. This plus-size style is available in sizes ranging from 14 to 24.

Hilary MacMillan Textured Daisy Dress, $225

A model wearing a white daisy floral dress from Hilary MacMillan for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

This dress by Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan calls for a garden party invite. Adorned with a textured daisy overlay, this simple white dress features adjustable straps and a tie detail at the back.

Park & Fifth Eau Claire Dress, $168 (30% off)

A model wearing a white and blue floral dress from Park and Fifth for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

If you can't wait for the next season of Bridgerton, this maxi dress by Vancouver label Park & Fifth is for you. With its vintage pattern, delicate flutter sleeves and plunging sweetheart neckline, this fitted number is worthy of the Regency era.

Jennifer Glasgow Enduring Dress, $194 (30% off)

A model wearing a green floral dress from Jennifer Glasgow for an article about the best floral dresses from Canadian brands.

Thanks to its eye-catching jewel-toned palette and three-quarter sleeves, this floral frock by Montreal designer Jennifer Glasgow is a seasonless staple that can be worn year-round. It can also be dressed up or down with accessories to switch up the vibe. Oh, and you can score it for 30% off right now.

Andréanne Dion
Andréanne Dion

Andréanne Dion is the senior editor, style and beauty at Chatelaine.

Amy Evans
Amy Evans

Amy Evans is a seasoned editorial leader with over 7 years of experience in her field, currently serving as commerce editorial director at SJC Media. She drives strategy and content across multiple titles, including Chatelaine, focused on elevating reader engagement and fostering responsible shopping choices.

Her career began at Honest Brand Reviews, where she built a commerce editorial team from the ground up, establishing standards for in-depth, insightful brand reviews. At Bob Vila, she led the creation of buyer’s guides and took on the role of executive editor, where she developed content strategies based on revenue and performance metrics. Most recently, Amy brought her expertise to BestReviews, contributing extensively across product reviews, guides, and deals content.

Amy holds a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Ottawa and has studied publishing and creative writing at Toronto Metropolitan University and the University of Toronto. She’s driven by a mission to empower readers with trusted information with a thoughtful approach to commerce content, connecting readers with products that add value to their lives.

