10 Cute Floral Dresses For Spring, All From Canadian Brands

Spring is the perfect time for a refresh—and beyond the big clean, this philosophy extends to our wardrobe. To usher in warmer days, there's nothing better than a mood-boosting floral dress. From cute mini dresses for a girls’ night out to polished picks for the office, floral frocks are a versatile warm-weather staple and the perfect wedding guest outfit. Scroll to shop our favourites from Canadian fashion brands we love.
A maxi dress is an easy piece to style—just throw it on and go. Whether you pair it with a chic kitten heel for a summer wedding or with white sneakers to run errands, you'll get a ton of wear out of this airy number.
For those who prefer a neutral colour palette, this chic midi with a large-scale graphic pattern hits all the right notes. The smocked bodice and midi length make for an easy-breezy 'fit on warmer days, and it doubles as a great beach cover up.
Specializing in plus-size fashion, Montreal-based retailer Penn is our go-to for cute styles up to sizes 5X. This paisley-print maxi dress is sure to be on heavy rotation all through summer. Style it with white sandals, big sunnies and a straw bag for the ultimate cottage look.
What's more classic than a button-up shirt dress? With flowy sleeves, pleated waist details and a belt, this no-fuss frock is versatile and flattering no matter how you style it.
This zesty take on the floral pattern is sweet, summery and incredibly stylish. Made from soft Tencel fabric and featuring pockets (!!!) and balloon sleeves, it's comfy enough to lounge in but enough of a statement to wear to a wedding.
From the tiered skirt to the sheer chiffon fabric to the tiny floral pattern, this midi dress covers all of the summer's must-try trends. It also comes in red, navy and in a timeless polka dot design.
The stunning pastel motif and pleated skirt with an asymmetrical hem make for a cheerful, trend-forward look that's sure to become a wedding guest's go-to this summer. This plus-size style is available in sizes ranging from 14 to 24.
This dress by Toronto designer Hilary MacMillan calls for a garden party invite. Adorned with a textured daisy overlay, this simple white dress features adjustable straps and a tie detail at the back.
If you can't wait for the next season of Bridgerton, this maxi dress by Vancouver label Park & Fifth is for you. With its vintage pattern, delicate flutter sleeves and plunging sweetheart neckline, this fitted number is worthy of the Regency era.
Thanks to its eye-catching jewel-toned palette and three-quarter sleeves, this floral frock by Montreal designer Jennifer Glasgow is a seasonless staple that can be worn year-round. It can also be dressed up or down with accessories to switch up the vibe. Oh, and you can score it for 30% off right now.
