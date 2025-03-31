20 Canadian Fashion Brands We Love

So you want to fill your closet with more Canadian design? You’re in luck. Among our many national talents, highly wearable fashion is right up there. From polished work staples to lived-in loungewear (and everything in between) our guide to the greatest homegrown labels make the shop-local movement that much more enticing.

Our Favourite Canadian Fashion Brands

RW&Co.

Everyday staples are a mainstay at RW&Co., the sister brand to Montreal-based Reitmans. Known for unstuffy workwear and cute cinq-à-sept pieces, RW&Co. is all about good-quality basics that aim to make your getting-dressed routine easier. The wear-anywhere Sleeveless Top with Asymmetrical Neckline ($56) is the perfect example: why wear a regular tank when you can sport one that’s elegantly fastened together by a metal clasp?

This Is J

Slipping into a This Is J set is setting yourself up for the comfiest sleep you’ve ever experienced—and we’re not exaggerating. Made in Canada from a silky-soft and breathable bamboo viscose, the brand’s loungewear and sleep essentials are on the pricier side, but decidedly worth it. The Long-Sleeve Button-Down Pyjama Set ($249)—finished with contrast piping and a matching headband—is a need-to-feel-it-to-understand-it kind of experience.

Reitmans

Reitmans has a stylish something for every moment of your life: considered boardroom options that never skimp on character, easy-breezy separates meant to make weekend dressing a no-brainer and special occasion options designed to turn heads. The chic Straight-Leg Long-Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit ($100) is a must-buy in our books.

Lambert

There’s a good chance you’ll find your next favourite handbag at Lambert, Montreal’s secret to minimalist accessories. Crafted from a durable vegan leather (that even fooled this seasoned fashion editor), Lambert’s versatile lineup also extends to roomy work bags, durable luggage and cute diaper bags. Our pick is the new-on-the-block Nadia 2-in-1 Vegan Leather Handbag ($125), a half-moon-shaped shoulder bag that converts to an on-the-go crossbody in a cinch.

Penn

Searching for style-forward staples in sizes 12 to 36? Penn has you covered. Boasting a focus on fit and affordability, this Montreal-based retailer serves up all the basic building blocks of a complete wardrobe and then some. Bestsellers include airy jumpsuits, comfortable athleisure sets and this Striped Rib T-Shirt ($36) that can be paired with a chic denim midi skirt for all your weekend brunch plans.

&Or Collective

Montreal-born &Or Collective takes the concept of sustainability seriously. Its sleek, fully recyclable pieces are crafted from ethical, organic yarns knitted using a technique that reduces textile waste from around 30 percent to just one percent. The brand’s capsule wardrobe concept is centred on the must-have Tank 02 ($235), a slinky, reversible mock-neck-meets-plunging-V-neck top that actually delivers on the elusive day-to-night promise.

Knix

Back in 2013, Knix introduced the first leakproof underwear to hit the Canadian market. The now-global brand is known for its feel-good swimwear, supportive activewear and, of course, incredibly inclusive intimates. Scoop up one of Knix’s bestselling swimsuits—like the Leakproof Deep-V One-Piece Swimsuit ($125), above—and you’ll instantly understand the difference.

Roots

No one does loungewear better than Roots—they’ve had plenty of practice seeing as they’ve been making cottage-classic sweats since 1975. More than 50 years later, that same mandate is still going strong, now with some stylish, wear-all-day upgrades. You can’t go wrong with a hoodie-and-wide-leg-sweatpant situation, but we’re partial to the brand’s perfectly cut Sporting Goods 99 Half-Zip ($94), which is an elevated option for running errands in town or enjoying a dockside cup of coffee.

Duer

A decade ago, Duer co-founder Gary Lenett—a longtime denim designer for brands like Levi’s, Gap and Wrangler—set out to make the most technically sound jeans on the market. The Vancouver-based brand is now revered for its comfy denim designs that look put-together enough for a day of meetings. Grab a pair of No Sweat Denim High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans ($139), which are made from a super-soft plant-based Lyocell with moisture-wicking properties—you won’t regret it.

Frank and Oak

Back when it was founded in 2012, Frank and Oak was an in-the-know boutique in Montreal’s Mile End; now, the eco-minded brand has evolved into a popular coast-to-coast shopping destination. Making pieces you’ll actually want to wear—like the sky-blue Openwork Sweater Vest ($90)—with responsibly sourced materials, is at the heart of the brand’s mandate.

Kotn

Think of Kotn as your sustainable, uber-cool answer to fast fashion. Devoted to creating truly timeless designs that somehow feel fresh and covetable, Kotn earned B Corp status in 2017 with the fourth-highest B Impact Score of all apparel brands in North America, meaning that they do good by the planet and their workers. Looking for a really great racer tank? This is your spot. A pair of deep-blue baggy jeans you’ll perpetually live in? Ditto. Our pick for the season is the fitted Kyphi Tee ($88) that tucks into office-friendly midi skirts or trousers with ease.

Eliza Faulkner

With her unapologetically feminine collections, Montreal-based Eliza Faulkner encourages us to reignite a connection to girlhood. Dramatic bows, bubble hems and lettuce edges are all pillars of this Central Saint Martins alum’s fashion codes, which she’s translated into a cult following, including celeb admirers like Kelly Clarkson and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. This season, indulge your nostalgic tendencies with the Georgie Blouse ($295), Faulkner's sweet take on a men’s button-down, updated with a Peter Pan collar, puffed sleeves and bow ties.

Lesley Hampton

Fashion design goes so much deeper with Lesley Hampton, an Anishinaabe artist who champions body diversity and mental health through an Indigenous lens. Fans near and far have caught on to Hampton’s meaningful approach: Lilly Singh, Lily Gladstone and Elaine Lui have all been spotted sporting her designs. Do yourself a favour and invest in one of Hampton’s standout blazers. We love the Brocade Suit Jacket ($280), which features a tonal brocade finish that resembles wood grain.

MAS Montréal

Ever felt like you were on the outside of fashion looking in? MAS Montréal has your back. Committed to dressing modern bodies that are constantly evolving, founder Mckenna Bisson is guided by the concept of self-love. Just how does that translate to her designs? Naturally sourced, soft-as-can-be materials and a focus on how clothing fits, rather than sizing. The open-back Santorini Dress ($192), with its lightweight and breathable material plus two side pockets, is a beautiful representation of everything MAS embodies.

Free Label

Small batches, sustainable materials, ethically produced by local garment workers in Toronto and Vancouver—that’s the Free Label story. This size-inclusive slow fashion brand crafts pieces you’ll want to live in: wide-leg, stretch-waistband pants cut from a drapey technical bamboo, buttery-soft full-coverage underwear and oversized button-ups in a breathable cotton crepe. Nothing compares to Free Label’s compressive Dani Tank ($118), which can be worn back-to-front to make a high neckline or a breastfeeding-friendly deep-V shape.

Bare Knitwear

Ace knitwear goes a long way in the Great White North. It’s precisely why this west coast label has garnered the attention of function-first and style-minded individuals alike. Cut from natural materials and ethically crafted by Peruvian artisans, Bare Knitwear’s luxe output follows a minimalist aesthetic everyone can get behind. A heirloom cardigan or pullover is a no-brainer, but the impossibly soft baby alpaca Iris Vest ($296) is set to become your next transition season staple.

OkayOk

As you might have gathered from its spirited name, OkayOk takes a deeply unserious—and incredibly refreshing!—stance on style. Expect bold colour, cheeky prints (its made-to-order Confetti line is a must-see), seasonal sock releases and matching picks for the whole family. Because a graphic tee is always a good idea, opt for one of its conversation-starting, in-house designs—we're partial to the Tomato Tomato Boxy Tee ($88).

Heirloom Hats

It’s clear that Montreal-based milliner Samantha-Tara Mainville has a sense of humour. Her approach to hat design is tongue-in-cheek, yielding wild wonders like vintage brooch-adorned felt styles and origami-style straw ones. But perhaps more than anyone, Montrealers know winter—and exactly how to accessorize for them—which is why the Cloud Beanie ($128), an airy, mohair-blend toque is top of our list once the snowy season arrives.

Hilary MacMillan

In a sea of homegrown, function-first style offerings, Toronto’s Hilary MacMillan swings the other way, designing with a sense of retro playfulness in an inclusive, XS to 4X size range. In recent seasons, she’s made a name for herself in the statement outerwear category, crafting fresh, undeniably fun toppers that are a complete outfit in their own right. The rain-resistant, snakeskin-print Jodi Trench Coat ($325) is proof.

Horses Atelier

The brainchild of Claudia Dey and Heidi Sopinka, Horses Atelier offers staples that adroitly touch on both fantasy and function. If there’s one piece we recommend investing in, it’s the brand’s bestselling High-Collar Blouse ($395). Expertly tailored and hand-sewn in Toronto, it’s one that’ll garner compliments every time you wear it.