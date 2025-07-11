  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
Fashion

12 Cute Finds From RW&CO.’s Summer Sale

You can score most of our favourites for under $50.
By Amy Evans
July 11, 2025
12 Cute Finds From RW&CO.’s Summer Sale

Summer is in full swing—and so are the summer sales. RW&CO. is one of favourite Canadian fashion brands for affordable basics, and there’s a great mid-summer sale underway now. Need to stock up on some warm weather essentials? From breezy tops to gorgeous matching sets, we curated our favourite deals.

Shop Our Favourite RW&CO. Summer Sale Finds

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress, $56 (57% off)

A black bubble-hem dress from the RW&CO summer sale.

There's absolutely nothing more versatile than a LBD, and this midi combines all of our favourite things: an uber-trendy bubble hem, a fitted bodice and roomy pockets.

Striped High-Rise Denim Maxi Skirt, $40 (55% off)

A striped denim maxi skirt from the RW&CO summer sale.

We love denim maxi skirts, and even more so when they feature eye-catching details. This elegantly striped number has a front slit to allow for a better range of motion. Pair with a graphic tee for the ultimate cool-girl summer 'fit.

Advertisement

Smocked Peplum Top With Puffy Sleeves, $32 (54% off)

A summer tartan peplum blouse from the RW&CO summer sale

Planning an epic garden party? This peplum top is the perfect way to dabble in the cottagecore trend. With a pretty pastel tartan print and puffy sleeves, it's guaranteed to make an impression.

Sleeveless Cropped Bubble Blouse, $32 And High-Rise A-Line Poplin Midi Skirt, $40 (55% off)

A blue bubble top and skirt set from the RW&CO summer sale

The bubble-hem trend isn't just for skirts, and this playful royal blue top is proof. Pair it with the matching skirt for the ultimate one-and-done summer look.

Advertisement

Linen-Blend Square-Neck Top And Linen High-Waisted Bermuda Shorts, $32 each (from 46% off)

A terracotta top and shorts set from the RW&CO summer sale.

There’s nothing easier—or more stylish—than a summery co-ord set. With its puff sleeves and soft linen-blend fabric, this one ticks all the boxes.

Twill High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants, $24 (76% off)

A pair of olive wide-leg pants from the RW&CO summer sale.

At just $24, these chic wide-leg pants are a steal. Plus, they also come in a supremely versatile cream hue. It's a little warm at the moment, but you'll thank us for putting these on your radar when the weather cools down!

Advertisement

Sleeveless Crewneck Top, $20 (56% off)

A twist-neck pink top from the RW&CO summer sale.

Twist and knot details are huge this summer, and this cute going-out top incorporates the trend in a way that's easy to style for everyday wear. The best part? You can score it for just $20!

Linen-Blend Sleeveless Peplum Blouse, $49 (30% off)

A beige peplum linen top from the RW&CO summer sale.

We can't get enough of peplum silhouettes at the moment. This sweet linen-blend blouse is perfect for hot summer days, while the tortoise shell buttons add a classic touch. Style it with a pair of off-white pants and your favourite summer sandals.

Advertisement

Linen-Blend Sleeveless Vest, $91 And Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts, $40 (from 30% off)

A black linen top and shorts set from the RW&CO summer sale.

Who said summer style can’t be elegant and elevated? This two-piece ensemble makes mixing and matching a breeze. Pro tip from our style editor: If the vest is too buttoned-up for your everyday style, wear it open over a vintage graphic tee.

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Amy Evans
Amy Evans

Amy Evans is a seasoned editorial leader with over 7 years of experience in her field, currently serving as commerce editorial director at SJC Media. She drives strategy and content across multiple titles, including Chatelaine, focused on elevating reader engagement and fostering responsible shopping choices.

Her career began at Honest Brand Reviews, where she built a commerce editorial team from the ground up, establishing standards for in-depth, insightful brand reviews. At Bob Vila, she led the creation of buyer’s guides and took on the role of executive editor, where she developed content strategies based on revenue and performance metrics. Most recently, Amy brought her expertise to BestReviews, contributing extensively across product reviews, guides, and deals content.

Amy holds a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Ottawa and has studied publishing and creative writing at Toronto Metropolitan University and the University of Toronto. She’s driven by a mission to empower readers with trusted information with a thoughtful approach to commerce content, connecting readers with products that add value to their lives.

FILED UNDER:
ShoppingStyleFashionshop canada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.