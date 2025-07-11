12 Cute Finds From RW&CO.’s Summer Sale

Summer is in full swing—and so are the summer sales. RW&CO. is one of favourite Canadian fashion brands for affordable basics, and there’s a great mid-summer sale underway now. Need to stock up on some warm weather essentials? From breezy tops to gorgeous matching sets, we curated our favourite deals.
There's absolutely nothing more versatile than a LBD, and this midi combines all of our favourite things: an uber-trendy bubble hem, a fitted bodice and roomy pockets.
We love denim maxi skirts, and even more so when they feature eye-catching details. This elegantly striped number has a front slit to allow for a better range of motion. Pair with a graphic tee for the ultimate cool-girl summer 'fit.
Planning an epic garden party? This peplum top is the perfect way to dabble in the cottagecore trend. With a pretty pastel tartan print and puffy sleeves, it's guaranteed to make an impression.
The bubble-hem trend isn't just for skirts, and this playful royal blue top is proof. Pair it with the matching skirt for the ultimate one-and-done summer look.
There’s nothing easier—or more stylish—than a summery co-ord set. With its puff sleeves and soft linen-blend fabric, this one ticks all the boxes.
At just $24, these chic wide-leg pants are a steal. Plus, they also come in a supremely versatile cream hue. It's a little warm at the moment, but you'll thank us for putting these on your radar when the weather cools down!
Twist and knot details are huge this summer, and this cute going-out top incorporates the trend in a way that's easy to style for everyday wear. The best part? You can score it for just $20!
We can't get enough of peplum silhouettes at the moment. This sweet linen-blend blouse is perfect for hot summer days, while the tortoise shell buttons add a classic touch. Style it with a pair of off-white pants and your favourite summer sandals.
Who said summer style can’t be elegant and elevated? This two-piece ensemble makes mixing and matching a breeze. Pro tip from our style editor: If the vest is too buttoned-up for your everyday style, wear it open over a vintage graphic tee.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Amy Evans is a seasoned editorial leader with over 7 years of experience in her field, currently serving as commerce editorial director at SJC Media. She drives strategy and content across multiple titles, including Chatelaine, focused on elevating reader engagement and fostering responsible shopping choices.
Her career began at Honest Brand Reviews, where she built a commerce editorial team from the ground up, establishing standards for in-depth, insightful brand reviews. At Bob Vila, she led the creation of buyer’s guides and took on the role of executive editor, where she developed content strategies based on revenue and performance metrics. Most recently, Amy brought her expertise to BestReviews, contributing extensively across product reviews, guides, and deals content.
Amy holds a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Ottawa and has studied publishing and creative writing at Toronto Metropolitan University and the University of Toronto. She’s driven by a mission to empower readers with trusted information with a thoughtful approach to commerce content, connecting readers with products that add value to their lives.