In a world where most of us live in the hustle and bustle of city life, many dream of living in a remote country cottage. With its vintage charm, the design trend cottagecore brings to mind golden fields of wheat, the rustle of linen skirts and the smell of freshly baked bread. Here, we dig deep into its roots, key characteristics, golden rules for achieving the look, and our top cottagecore decor recommendations.

What is Cottagecore Decor?

Cottagecore is no longer reserved for grandma’s house or your family cottage. It went big on Tumblr in the early 2010s—romantic rural life captured in soft sepia tones with wildflowers, homemade pies and sun-dappled fields—and had a major resurgence as a source of pandemic-era escapism. It represents a longing for tranquillity and authenticity, all wrapped in a whimsical pastoral package.

Cottagecore is distinct from farmhouse and shabby chic, though these styles have overlapping elements. It throws back to the fairy tales and stories of country living you grew up with. Think: The Secret Garden meets Anne of Green Gables with Taylor Swift’s Folklore softly playing in the background.

Key Elements of Cottagecore Decor

You can easily transform your home with cottagecore decor if you know which elements to play up:

Start with a soothing colour palette that evokes a sense of calm and a connection to nature. Lean into soft pastels like blush pink, sage green and robin’s egg blue, and embrace warm neutrals such as cream, taupe and earthy browns.

Find vintage-style or secondhand furniture with distressed details to add character and patina. Bonus points if they're a family heirloom and have meaning to you.

Incorporate fabrics and textures galore, like linens, lace and embroidery, to add visual interest.

Choose pretty patterns reminiscent of country life, like gingham and florals. Or, go bold with a trompe l'oeil of a woodland scene. Mix patterns with a similar colour for a quaint-yet-cohesive look.

Finish the look with rustic accents like mason jars (as vases, glassware or lanterns), bunches of dried flowers, botanical prints in vintage frames, imperfect ceramics and beeswax candles. Whimsical fairy-tale style figurines are welcome, too.

Cottagecore Decor by Room

The Cottagecore Kitchen

The heart of the cottagecore home is in the kitchen, where sourdough comes fresh from the oven and warm apple pie cools on the windowsill. Think practicality meets charm. Open shelving is a chance to display mismatched china collected from relatives and flea markets; let jars of your most-used ingredients take pride of place on the countertop. Consider embroidered floral tea towels, a gingham tablecloth, a country-style bread box, a wooden cutting board with a handle and colourful enamelled appliances.

The Cottagecore Living Room

This is the place where comfort and texture take centre stage. Anchor the room with a deep-seated plush sofa, a wooden hutch or sideboard, a vintage rug and soft ambient lighting. Layer in pattern, colour and texture with toss cushions and a quilted or crocheted throw. Add unique personal details: stacks of books (vintage finds like an old Nancy Drew series), a gallery wall of prints and flowers in mason jars, maybe even a corner reading nook with a caned-back rocking chair and a floor lamp with a stained glass shade.

The Cottagecore Bedroom

Create a soft, serene sanctuary with muted tones, plush textures and dainty accents. A country-style bed frame in wrought iron or distressed wood, potentially with a lace-trimmed canopy. A vintage dresser or vanity. A down duvet with ruching or a scalloped edge. Gauzy drapes, candles, and lavender to impart a relaxing scent for sleeping. Be careful not to clutter the space—your bedroom should bring peace of mind, not chaos.

The Cottagecore Bathroom

A clawfoot tub is the pièce de résistance of a cottagecore bathroom. Beyond that, look for a ruffled or scallop-edged shower curtain, a woven basket for towels, apothecary canisters for storing cotton balls and Q-Tips, and scented candles or dried eucalyptus to combat odours.

The Cottagecore Outdoors

Cottagecore isn't just for indoor spaces. If you have a porch or balcony, consider framing it with washed linen drapery. Consider a patio bistro set, an old-fashioned birdbath, vintage urn planters, a wooden garden bench and fairy garden statues. Create a cozy outdoor living room with a neutral rug that can stand up to the elements and chunky knit blankets for cooler days.

Our 12 Favourite Cottagecore Picks for Every Room

Kelly Clarkson Home Lucia Wood Tray, $124 (7% off)

This round wooden tray with metal handles has an artfully distressed look that exudes cottagecore. The bun feet are a vintage European touch. Use this tray to display decorative items or serve tea. It's available in grey, white and light brown.

Masaniji Farmhouse Floral Tablecloth, $56

Gingham, ruffles and sage green: It’s the cottagecore trifecta that’ll transform kitchen tabletops into country-style perfection. If you're not keen on green, there are 11 other colours to choose from including a variety of pretty pastel hues.

Maison Soft Knit Touch of Wool Throw, $125

This loose knit throw will look great artfully draped over the couch. The acrylic, viscose, wool and alpaca blend is soft and cozy. The neutral white will blend in with any living room colour scheme.

Mercer41 Vintage Floral Glass Armed Wall Sconce, $98 (10% off)

This tulip-style wall sconce with an adjustable brass arm makes an elegant addition to a reading nook or bedroom. It emits a soft and dreamy hue, creating a pretty effect as the light bounces off the glass shade. This wall sconce comes with a green or pale orange shade.

97 Decor Vintage French Country Posters, $12 (20% off)

Create a cohesive gallery wall with these tasteful vintage prints. This collection features gorgeous scenes of the French countryside. Use uniform frames for a cleaner look, or contrast with a range of antique-looking frames. See our practical tips for putting together a gallery wall.

Bouclair May Decorative Pillow, $20 (50% off)

We love the vintage botanical print on this throw pillow from Bouclair, a Quebec-based brand. It's elegant with an earthy colour scheme that's just right for cottagecore. Looking to shop more local products? See our shop Canada page.

Bernardin Wide Mouth Decorative Glass Mason Jars, $20 for 12

Mason jars are a staple of the cottagecore look, and they're fun to drink from! Fill them with iced coffee or tea, a little country-style mint julep—or fill them with flowers and place them around the house. These are from a brand based in Vancouver.

Grand Patio Premium Frame Patio Bistro Set, $180

This bistro set comes in five colours, but we're partial to this lovely pea green. It's made of sturdy steel that's powder-coated to withstand the elements. When it's time to pack up the patio during the off season, all components are foldable for easy storage.

House of Hampton Galion Ruffled Semi Sheer Single Shower Curtain, $44 (27% off)

This layered ruffle shower curtain will add romantic country charm to the bathroom. Go subtle with the other elements (like glass apothecary jars or a simple nature print) and let this showpiece do the talking in your cottagecore bathroom. Hanging hooks must be purchased separately.

Whole Housewares Apothecary Jars, $25 (7% off)

Keep your bathroom tastefully organized with these glass apothecary jars. You can store cotton balls, Q-tips, makeup sponges and the like in a stylish way on the counter and have easy access to your toiletries. Each set includes three containers in variable sizes.

Pure Living White Camellia Scented Soy Candle, $30

Add to the ambience of your cottagecore home with this scented soy candle. White camellia is a calming scent that'll transport you straight into a country garden. This made-in-Canada candle is from Pure Living, a Quebec-based brand.

Ashland Pink Dried Floral Arrangement in White Container, $23

The beauty of this floral arrangement is that it'll never wilt. Each element looks like it was freshly picked from a country garden. This vibrant accent—complete with the white container pictured above—will make a stunning table, desk or countertop display.