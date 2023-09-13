Recipe Collections

7 Apple Pie Recipes That Are Pie-fect For Thanksgiving (And All of Fall)

 Make good use of that apple haul with these cozy dessert recipes.

By Updated

Apple season (a.k.a. fall) has officially arrived. And what better way to enjoy the cooler months than with a warm, delicious apple pie? From our tried-and-tested classic pie recipe to the more festive variations, we’ve made a list to make your fall baking easy as pie.

Here are 7 apple pie recipes to try this Thanksgiving (and beyond!)

An apple pie with two slices cut out of it on a serving tray next to two plates of apple pie slices a la mode

(Photo: Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Christine Hanlon)

Classic Apple Pie

Put that abundant fall apple harvest to use with this tasty classic. Get our Classic Apple Pie recipe here.

Pumpkin-spiced apple pie served on a plate

Produced by Sun Ngo; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Sage Dakota; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari; Recipe by Jennifer Pallian

Pumpkin-Spiced Apple Pie

This pie combines everyone’s favourite fall flavours for the ultimate cozy dessert. Get the Pumpkin-Spiced Apple Pie recipe here.

Apple slab pie cut into squares on table

It’s apple season! Photo, Erik Putz.

Apple Slab Pie

Get that classic apple pie taste in a fuss-free sheet pan. No blind baking required! Get the Apple Slab Pie recipe here.

Apple hand pies

Photo, Erik Putz.

Apple Hand Pies

The best thing about hand pies is that you don’t have to share. Personal and portable, these golden, flaky pastries are the perfect vehicle for seasonal fruit. Get the Apple Hand Pie recipe here.

photo of pie

(Photography by Sarah Pflug © 2021)

Vegan Dutch Apple Pie

This sweet and creamy plant-based treat is cookbook author Jo Snyder’s favourite pie. Get the Vegan Dutch Pie recipe here.

Apple dumplings sit on a plate soaking in caramel sauce

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Apple Dumplings with Manischewitz Caramel Sauce

While it’s typically a Hannukah dessert, this lightly-spiced McIntosh apple wrapped in pastry combo is a sure hit for any festive season.

Get our Apple Dumplings with Manischewitz Caramel Sauce recipe here.

Apple crumble pie with vanilla custard.

Apple crumble pie with vanilla custard.
Photo, Sian Richards.

Apple Crumble Pie

Serve a la mode, or try drizzling it with our favourite crumble topping: Homemade vanilla custard.

Get the Apple Crumble Pie recipe here.

Related: 13 Sweet And Savoury Apple Recipes To Start Making Now

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: