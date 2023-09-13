7 Apple Pie Recipes That Are Pie-fect For Thanksgiving (And All of Fall)

Make good use of that apple haul with these cozy dessert recipes.

Apple season (a.k.a. fall) has officially arrived. And what better way to enjoy the cooler months than with a warm, delicious apple pie? From our tried-and-tested classic pie recipe to the more festive variations, we’ve made a list to make your fall baking easy as pie.

Here are 7 apple pie recipes to try this Thanksgiving (and beyond!)

Put that abundant fall apple harvest to use with this tasty classic. Get our Classic Apple Pie recipe here.

This pie combines everyone’s favourite fall flavours for the ultimate cozy dessert. Get the Pumpkin-Spiced Apple Pie recipe here.

Get that classic apple pie taste in a fuss-free sheet pan. No blind baking required! Get the Apple Slab Pie recipe here.

The best thing about hand pies is that you don’t have to share. Personal and portable, these golden, flaky pastries are the perfect vehicle for seasonal fruit. Get the Apple Hand Pie recipe here.

This sweet and creamy plant-based treat is cookbook author Jo Snyder’s favourite pie. Get the Vegan Dutch Pie recipe here.

While it’s typically a Hannukah dessert, this lightly-spiced McIntosh apple wrapped in pastry combo is a sure hit for any festive season.

Get our Apple Dumplings with Manischewitz Caramel Sauce recipe here.

Serve a la mode, or try drizzling it with our favourite crumble topping: Homemade vanilla custard.

Get the Apple Crumble Pie recipe here.