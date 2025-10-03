The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In September

September is a fresh start at Chatelaine HQ: a new issue hits the newsstand shelves, we level up our style as the weather cools down and bring back our favourite pumpkin-spice recipes. Our shopping this month was all about new beginnings. From an old-school planner to a new signature scent, here's what we bought and loved this month.

Lambert The Alison Suede Tote in Cacao, $160

“I've been looking for a cute work bag to replace the boring canvas tote I use on office days for a long, long time, but nothing I found felt like the right mix of practical and polished. This tote from Lambert is exactly what I wanted: it fits my laptop, has a few compartment to keep my odds and ends organized and—crucially—looks good. I love the slouchy silhouette with the vegan leather trim, the deep chocolate colour, and the faux suede that feels like the real thing. It also sits at the perfect spot on my shoulder so it's not constantly sliding down my arm as I walk.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style, beauty and travel editor

Exit Lane by Erika Veurink, $20

“I read this lusty, When Harry Met Sally-inspired novella over the course of a vacation day spent café hopping. After graduating from college in Iowa, Marin scores a ride to New York City with a friend-of-a-friend named Teddy. The pair’s sexual tension is palpable and follows them as they embark on their adult lives in the city. Prepare to swoon and rage in equal parts as their love story unfolds (and implodes) during years of chance encounters. I loved every second.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Aeptom Organic Bamboo Sateen Comforter, $274

“Aeptom is a Canadian-owned and female-founded company that specializes in organic and OEKO-Tek 100-certified bedding (a globally recognized certification that means textiles are free from harmful substances). This comforter—both shell and filling—is made entirely from Forest Stewardship Council-certified organic bamboo viscose made in a closed-loop production process, so that no harmful chemicals get out into the environment. It ticks all of my eco-nerd boxes—as does the fact that my old comforter had come to the end of its life after years of use, so I felt okay about replacing it.

The first thing that struck me when I got it was how incredibly light it was—so light that I worried it wouldn’t provide any warmth. It proved to be surprisingly warm, but also incredibly breathable. I’m a hot sleeper, and invariably kicked off our old comforter because it made me sweat. This kept me at the perfect temperature. I’ve been using it for a month in Toronto's late-summer nights with the window open (the temperatures have dipped to about 12C) and I’m curious to see how it performs in colder weather. I may pair it with a wool blanket in the colder months, but so far I love it.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry Eau de Parfum, $136 for 50 mL

“I've been on the hunt for an affordable version of Tom Ford's Lost Cherry perfume for a while now. While I wouldn't call this Kayali scent a dupe, it comes pretty close. It smells just like a juicy cherry, with a slightly powdery dry-down. For a cherry scent that doesn't lean as sweet, try Cherry Ambition by Canadian brand The 7 Virtues or Phlur's new Cherry Stem.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Hobonichi 2026 A5 HON Planner, $100

“A few of us at Team Chatelaine, including me, are staunchly committed to using an analog planner over a digital one, and so it was a particularly thrilling experience to procure a much-sought-after 2026 Hobonichi planner this month. (Our art director, sadly, did not fare as well.) Manufactured by a Japanese stationery company, this planner is considered among the best of the best by pen-and-paper-planner aficionados: its paper is silky, it lies completely flat when opened and it is just generally a joy to write in. The Hobonichi comes in plenty of sizes and designs, but I opted for the A5 HON, which features a page-per-day format and a plain black soft cover. And if you're looking for a 2026 planner, you're in luck: The stationery store I copped this from, Wonder Pens, has another drop of Hobonichi planners set for this October.” —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

Sephora Collection Totally Juicy Lip Tint, $19

“I was recently introduced to Sephora's expanded house-brand collection of cosmetics, and have been using the Totally Juicy Lip Tint in a couple of colours ever since. I tend to favour multi-use products, and while this tube is meant to be used as a high-shine gloss, its initial texture and staying power also make it ideal as a cheek stain (you can work it into the skin a bit to matte out some of the shine), or even as glossy eyeshadow if you're feeling a bit spicy. My go-to colours right now are Maple Glaze and Cranberry Fizz.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food