The Updated Basics I Can’t Wait To Wear This Fall

September is the perfect time for a fresh start, even if you’re not on the back-to-school schedule. Everything is a little more elevated this time of year: the palettes are moodier, the textures are softer, the fabrics are more luxurious and the patterns are more intricate. Dressing for fall is indulgent, in a way that’s impossible to replicate in the sweltering heat of summer or the biting cold of winter.

Summer is always rough for me on the fashion front; my favourite pieces—sweaters, big skirts, combat boots—aren’t especially suited to heatwaves. But the weather has finally cooled down a little, and it has brought a glorious shift in energy. After a long sartorial slump, I’m excited to get dressed again.

There are plenty of high-fashion trends to draw from this season, whether it’s a lace moment (Saint Laurent, Chloe, Stella McCartney went all in with head-to-toe looks) or the tartan comeback (with Burberry and Vivienne Westwood leading the charge, of course). But as a certified cozy girl, it’s the basics that have caught my eye—jeans, knits and outerwear made for the ups and downs of everyday life, tweaked and styled so they feel fresh and intentional. Some I already have in my closet, others I’ve added to my wish list. As someone whose job it is to chase what’s new and what’s next, it feels almost illegal to opt out of the season’s big and bold fashion statements in favour of comfort and practicality. But I promise, these basics are far from boring. Here are the pieces I actually can’t wait to wear—and shop—this fall.

My Fall Shopping List

The controversial denim

Trying to keep up with denim trends is a losing battle (ICYMI: skinnies are back…again), but if there’s one hot-ticket item I co-sign wholeheartedly, it’s barrel-leg jeans. Fitted at the waist and ankles but voluminous and curved around the hips and knees, the silhouette (also known as horseshoe) is polarizing, to say the least. I’ll admit that I was a barrel-leg skeptic when the style first started popping up in all of my favourite stores, but I’ve since come around. In fact, I now own a shocking number of pairs for someone who doesn’t wear pants very often.

Think of barrel-leg pants as the wide-leg’s next evolution: comfortable, flattering and confidently casual, with an extra sprinkling of effortless cool. The exaggerated shape makes even the simplest outfit feel intentional and put-together.

Gap Mid-Rise Easy Horseshoe Jeans, $118

I own several denim washes in this style. The drawstring lets me adjust the fit throughout the day so the cinched waist doesn’t feel restrictive.

Old Navy High-Waisted Barrel Corduroy Pants, $70

Corduroy for fall? Sign me up. There’s something about the contrast between the cool silhouette and the classically preppy fabric that feels right.

Advertisement

The versatile knit

When I interviewed fashion stylist Julianne Costigan for an article on how to build a capsule wardrobe that ran in our Spring 2025 issue, I was surprised to learn that she recommends crewneck cardigans over sweaters to clients looking to streamline their closet. “It comes down to versatility,” she told me. “A cardigan can be buttoned up, worn open like a jacket, worn back-to-front to look like a sweater or layered.”

I took her advice to heart and acquired a few of my own: a soft taupe cashmere knit (which I'm wearing in the photo at the top of this newsletter), a light-blue mohair number and a black button-up made from thick cotton that I never travel without. Next on my wish list? A fine-knit red cardigan and one with mismatched sculptural buttons in playful shapes. (Like this one by British knitwear brand Hades, who is known for its punk-inspired slogan knits.)

Costigan was definitely onto something: The humble cardigan is having a renaissance as of late. Every fashion girl I know has embraced their practical appeal, typically wearing them buttoned all the way up. Far from being dowdy, it looks impossibly chic with a satin skirt or casual denim and a few pieces of jewellery—and I can’t wait to steal the look.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan, $288

This 100-percent cashmere cardigan is reasonably priced and available in a ton of different colours.

Sézane Emile Oversized Cardigan, $250

For a chunkier option, I love this ribbed style by French label Sézane. It’s made from a soft blend of alpaca and wool.

Advertisement

The softer leather

I often wear overly feminine pieces with leather to add contrast: a skirt, a jacket, a bag or even a headband. It has become an integral part of my signature style: friends will often text me photos of pieces they think I’d like from the thrift store. As much as leather is part of my fashion identity, it can sometimes feel a little too edgy. This season, I'm leaning into softness. Enter suede, smooth leather’s cozier, more luxurious sibling.

Ever since I spotted British It-girl Alexa Chung wearing a (now-sold out) brown suede blazer from her collab with Madewell last year, I haven’t stopped thinking about it. It inspired me to take the oversized ’90s suede blazer I thrifted in my hometown a few years ago out of retirement, and I also got a moto jacket in a similar fabric. It pairs perfectly with a lush green knit and leopard print (two other fall obsessions I can’t get enough of).

Twik Faux Suede Blazer, $125

The perfect middle-ground between a blazer and a jacket, this style boasts a slightly oversized fit and pockets big enough to stash a phone.

H&M Faux Suede Napped Jacket, $75

This bomber jacket hits all the right marks: it’s perfectly cropped, with a casual silhouette that makes the luxe fabric feel more lived-in.

Advertisement

The classic trench, with a twist

I’m seeing so many stylish people on the street wearing cropped trench coats, and it’s easy to see why: less bulky and cumbersome than the traditional calf-length jacket, it features all the same stylish details, including wide lapels, epaulettes and sleeve straps.

The length is what makes this take on the classic jacket work: it can be thrown over just about anything without overpowering the outfit underneath. I don’t have anything quite like this in my collection, but the two pieces below have made my shortlist.

Aritzia The Esquire Trench Coat, $248

Available in five classic trench hues—white, beige, tan, khaki and black—this is the top contender on my fall shopping list. I love the casual vibe and boxy silhouette.

Damson Madder Reversible Trench Coat, $260

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, this reversible coat gives you a ton of styling options. It even comes with a detachable scarf that can be worn as a hood.

Advertisement

The high-impact accessory

This summer was all about the silk scarf: worn around the waist like a belt, hanging from a woven beach bag or artfully tied around the hair or neck, it was the must-have accessory of the season. I’m taking this styling hack into fall to add a chic pop of colour and texture to my knits and plain tees.

Reitmans Striped Square Scarf, $19

A satin scarf in a burgundy hue makes a preppy statement when paired with a blazer.

H&M Fine-Knit Triangular Scarf, $20

I’ve got my eye on this knit scarf for a warmer and cozier take on the trend.