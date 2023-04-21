Enjoy a spa-like experience at home—even if you have just 10 minutes to spare.

After a long winter, we could all use a little TLC, and there’s no better way to get started on that self-care journey than by giving your bathing routine a luxe upgrade. Whether you indulge in a weekly bubble bath or want to turn your daily shower into a spa session, the goal is to emerge refreshed and relaxed. Here, we’ve compiled soothing bath and shower finds for every budget.

East Coast Glow Wild Calendula and Orange Sea Salt Bath Bomb

Made with salt harvested in Newfoundland, this mineral-rich wild calendula and orange bath bomb soothes and reinvigorates.

$11, eastcoastglow.ca

Well Kept Bath Milk

Handmade in Vancouver , this all-natural bath milk is made with soothing ingredients like coconut milk, Epsom salts and lavender oil.

$12, keepwellkept.com

Olverum Bath Oil

This concentrated, ultra-nourishing bath oil is housed in a chic glass bottle and features deeply restorative notes of fir needle, eucalyptus leaf and lemon peel.

$74, thedetoxmarket.ca

Dr Teal’s Melatonin Sleep Soak

Consider this Epsom bath—formulated with calming lavender, chamomile essential oils and melatonin—a one-way ticket to Sleepytown.

$9, amazon.ca

Simons Maison bamboo bath caddy

A well-designed caddy is a must for watching your favourite TV shows in the bath, and the perfect way to keep your go-to body products within reach.

$60, simons.ca

Bkind Wooden Pumice Brush

This biodegradable, dual-purpose tool is made with bristles for dry brushing skin on one side and a pumice to keep your feet summer-ready on the other.

$9, bkind.com

Selv Rituel Boréal Shower Mist

Recreate an invigorating sauna experience in your bathroom with this fir-scented shower mist.

$32, selvrituel.com

La Vie Cleansing Shower Milk in Eucalyptus Rosemary

Swap out your shower gel for this softening cleansing milk, made with aloe vera leaf juice and chamomile flower extract as well as argan, rosehip and jojoba oils.

Eucalyptus and rosemary cleansing shower milk, $40, atelierlavieapothicaire.ca

Health Hut

This bubble bath gives good foam and features a custom fragrance with notes of juniper, ylang ylang and mandarin developed by a Toronto-based aromatherapist.

Juniper, Ylang Ylang and Mandarin bubble bath, $42, shophealthhut.com

Ouai Chill Pills

These adorable floral-scented bath bombs are infused with jojoba, safflower and hemp seed oils. (We also absolutely love the name.)

$40, sephora.com

Bathorium Hinoki Magnesium Bath Flakes

This made-in-Canada bath blend is scented with the woodsy aroma of Hinoki cypress oil, plus yuzu and ginger.

$40, bathorium.com

Diptyque Do Son Shower Oil

This cleansing oil features the brand’s much-loved uplifting and calming tuberose fragrance and emulsifies beautifully.

$75, holtrenfrew.com

Everist Compostable Konjac Body Sponge

This exfoliating sponge is compostable, and great for making the most of your fancy gels and cleansers.

$14, helloeverist.com

Voir Haircare Hair Masque & Scalp Detox

Treat your hair and scalp to this three-minute deep conditioning and purifying mask.

Hair and scalp mask, $20,shoppersdrugmart.ca