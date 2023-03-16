The bright side of a chilly March? No need to feel guilty about curling up on the couch with an episode or five of excellent TV. And honestly, there’s so much good television to choose from right now, you might not know where to start. Here, 10 of our favourite new and returning shows of 2023.

Shelved

This new sitcom follows in the footsteps of mockumentary comedies like Abbott Elementary and The Office. (In fact, the show’s creator and executive producer Anthony Q. Farrell previously worked on the latter.) Shelved tells the story of Wendy—an incurable optimist and head of a library branch in Toronto—her coworkers and the eclectic patrons that visit the public library. CTV, out now

Extrapolations

Extrapolations is an anthology series depicting a futuristic world struggling with the effects of cataclysmic climate change. Through eight separate but interconnected storylines, it explores the life-altering choices that must be made in a world where the planet changes quicker than the people who inhabit it. The cast is star-studded: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and more all make appearances. Apple TV+, March 17



Essex County

This five-part miniseries is based on an award-winning collection of graphic short stories by Canadian Jeff Lemire. It takes place, as you might have guessed, in Ontario’s Essex County, and tells the stories of four characters and their connections as they come in and out of each other’s lives. CBC Gem, March 19

Yellowjackets, season 2

The first season of Yellowjackets became one of 2022’s most popular new shows thanks to a gripping story and stellar cast—including Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci. (Oh, and all the 1990s nostalgia didn’t hurt, either.) Now it’s back for a second season and has welcomed several new cast members, including Elijah Wood and Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose. Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team who are stuck in the wilderness for 19 months after their plane crashes, and cuts between the teenagers fighting to survive and their adult selves trying to grapple with what exactly went down in the woods 25 years prior. Crave, March 26

The Power

Based on the bestselling novel by Naomi Alderman, The Power explores what would happen if women developed superpowers which would allow them to flip gendered hierarchies and create a matriarchal society. The adaptation stars Toni Collette and Auli’i Cravalho (who voiced Moana in the Disney movie) and begins with a group of teenage girls mysteriously developing the ability to electrocute anyone at will. The girls teach older women how to awaken their own powers and, soon enough, every woman in the world has the ability to literally shock others. Amazon Prime Video, March 31



Beef



This brand-new dark comedy follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as polar-opposite enemies, Beef traces the increasing stakes of their feud (and their plans for revenge) as it unravels their lives and relationships through a 10-episode arc. Netflix, April 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 5

The fifth and final season of this colourful and stylish series airs this spring. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel depicts the rise of 1950s Upper West Side housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel, and each season has seen Midge’s star rising to all-new levels—often to be brought back down thanks to her impulsiveness. Amazon Prime Video, April 14

Love and Death

This new HBO true crime miniseries is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texan housewife who was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore—the wife of the man she was having an extramarital affair with. Elizabeth Olsen stars as Montgomery while Jesse Plemons plays Allan Gore, Montgomery’s lover. Crave, April 27

And Just Like That, season 2

Love it or hate it, it’s back. The second season of the much-buzzed about Sex and the City reboot will once again see Carrie and the gang (still minus Samantha) balancing their love lives, professional aspirations and cosmopolitans in New York. While details on season 2 are scarce, there have been a couple of clues posted on Instagram as to what viewers can expect, like the return of Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Crave, May 3

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

This Bridgerton prequel is centered on the Ton’s most powerful figure: Queen Charlotte. The series will depict the love story of Queen Charlotte and King George, the societal shift that happened at this time and how the young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) rose to prominence and power. And, of course, it will be chockfull of the steamy chemistry Bridgerton fans have come to expect. Netflix, May 4

