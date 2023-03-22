Romantic K-dramas and reality dating shows are some of the most captivating TV I've watched. Here’s why, plus five shows to add to your Netflix list.

I’ve fallen down the K-drama rabbit hole, and there’s no going back. It’s not so much the suspenseful edgy thrillers like Squid Game that have me bingeing. Instead, it’s the delightfully wholesome romantic K-dramas and reality dating shows that I adore. And I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s some of the most captivating TV I’ve ever watched.

When it comes to the dramas, which unspool in a series of episodes, the storylines are fairly simple: akin to a Hallmark movie, but far more endearing and way less cringey. You get a sneak peek into Korean society as the storylines build with nail-biting anticipation—insert unexpected plot twist!—and suddenly, you’re left hanging. Several episodes in, I’m often still not certain if the female and male leads will actually get together. The wistful pre-teen inside me needs to know: Will they kiss? Won’t they? When the couple finally shares a G-rated and sometimes even inept lip lock, my heart genuinely flutters.

Such wholesome romance extends to reality TV, too. Unlike shows like The Bachelor or Love Island, which leave very little to the imagination, Korean reality dating shows involve unassuming romantic gestures such as modest compliments, tiny smiles and help peeling potatoes. There are no stolen kisses and definitely no lurid sexual exchanges recorded on night-vision cameras. Instead, there’s endless fretting, emotional calisthenics, awkward social exchanges and overwhelming acts of cuteness as participants try to decipher social codes. They vie for attention and affection while simultaneously being polite, kind and respectful to all. It is innocent and civilized and yet somehow, still scandalous. Just when you think someone’s earnestness has finally won over the heart of their chosen one, they get rejected. Pure magic.

As a Chinese Canadian, K-drama also gives me comfort in seeing entire casts of Asian faces—including a plethora of attractive Asian men. (Hello Hyun Bin!)

The cherry on top? Having great dramatic shows that are safe to watch around my kids—no worrying about inappropriate sex, language or violence.

Here’s a starter pack of K-dramas, all available on Netflix. for your viewing pleasure.

Run On

When a young track star’s career goes off course, he’s left to figure out a new path. That leads him to a spirited translator who challenges him to follow his heart. A charming and entertaining love story. Worth watching for the disarming “deer-in-the-headlights” look perpetually on the male lead’s face alone.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Following the trials and tribulations of a young attorney on the autism spectrum, the show combines real-world issues in Korean culture (such as overbearing family expectations and pressure-cooker work and school environments) with the fantastical world of whales that Woo often retreats to in her mind. It explores her everyday challenges as someone on the spectrum without detracting from her exceptional skills, like her impressive memory and unorthodox thought process. It’s an underdog story, without being preachy or reproachful. You want to cheer Woo on, especially when it comes to her unexpected romance with co-worker Lee Jun-ho. Swoon.

Crash Course On Romance

Set in the context of the highly competitive world of private education in South Korea, Crash Course tells the story of a celebrity “star teacher” and how he develops an unlikely romance with his polar opposite—a struggling shop owner who had to give up her athletic career to care for her brother and niece. All manner of quirky (and occasionally dark) twists and turns ensue, leaving you wondering whether the couple actually makes it.

Crash Landing On You

This series follows the heart-wrenching love story of a successful South Korean boss lady and a conservative North Korean army captain. After a paragliding accident lands her in his military zone, the pair go through a string of misadventures trying to get her safely back home and wind up falling desperately in love. With the political conflict between their two countries, they face seemingly insurmountable odds. You’ll laugh, you’ll ugly cry and you’ll dream about the male lead’s breathtaking jawline.

Single’s Inferno

The name of this reality dating show suggests things get hot. Only they don’t. In fact, Single’s Inferno culminates in the women choosing their men by simply taking their hands. And yet, the emotional rollercoaster the show takes you on is thrilling. Hosts provide commentary throughout, and at first, you wonder if it’s even necessary. That is until they utter your very thoughts like: “Why am I crying?” “I feel weird,” and “Love’s just something you can’t hide having, like a cold” that resonate so deeply that you realize they are your people.