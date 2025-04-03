/
7 Made-In-Canada Easter Treats to Fill Your Baskets 

This year, the Easter Bunny is keeping it local.
By Nalyn Tindall
Updated April 15, 2025
a chocolate turtle in a plastic box

(Photo: Nalyn Tindall)

Spring has sprung and Easter is almost here. (For the record, it’s on April 20.) Not only does made-in-Canada chocolate support our economy but it also beats U.S.-made chocolate in terms of quality, because Canadian regulations require our chocolate to contain a higher percentage of cocoa compared to American-made chocolate. (This is why many American chocolate bars are labelled "candy bars" or "chocolate-flavoured" when sold in Canada.) If you haven’t stocked up on candy yet, we’ve found the best budget-friendly made-in-Canada options to fill your baskets. 

a chocolate turtle in a plastic box

Laura Secord Turtle, $8 for 75 g

Canadian chocolate maker Laura Secord has been making sweets since 1913. The Quebec-based company offers a variety of solid and hollow chocolate figurines available in milk, white or dark chocolate. This adorable turtle makes the perfect friend for any other chocolate animals in your basket this Easter. 

a yellow box of freddo caramel bunnies

Freddo Caramel Bunnies, $8 for 240 g  

These bite sized, made-in-Montreal milk chocolate bunnies are filled with caramel and make a perfect alternative to eggs for a Sunday-morning chocolate hunt. 

a milk chocolate easter egg with three white chocolate chicks

Peace By Chocolate Easter Hollow Egg with Chickadees Inside, $8 for 100 g

When cracking open this dark chocolate egg from Peace By Chocolate—founded in Antigonish, N.S. in 2016 by Syrian refugees—you’ll find a sweet surprise: three white chocolate chickadees.

a bag of small foiled wrapped chocolate great value Easter eggs

Great Value Easter Eggs, $10 for 700 g 

While Great Value isn’t Canadian-owned, these foil-wrapped milk chocolate eggs are made in Canada. 

A chocolate duck

Rogers Huey Duck, $8 for 95 g

Founded in 1885 in Victoria B.C., Rogers Chocolate still operates out of their heritage storefront.  Available in milk or dark chocolate, Huey is sure to brighten any basket. 

A chocolate rabbit in a purple box beside another chocolate rabbit.

Purdys Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Barnaby Bunny, $15 for 120 g

Purdys has been making delicious chocolate in Vancouver for more than 100 years. This solid bunny is available in dark, milk and white chocolate. 

a chocolate bunny sucker with sprinkle ears

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Bunny Sucker, $10 for 57 g

Rocky Mtn Chocolate makes its chocolates by hand in Burnaby, B.C. This bunny-shaped milk chocolate sucker is topped with pastel sprinkles.

Find more of our favourite Canadian and made-in-Canada products, from haircare to fashion to grocery items.

Nalyn Tindall
Nalyn Tindall

Nalyn Tindall is an editorial intern at Chatelaine. Her work can be found in BlogTO, The Eyeopener and CanCulture Magazine among other publications. With a passion for feature writing, Nalyn strives to tell impactful stories that foster meaningful connections.

