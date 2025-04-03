7 Made-In-Canada Easter Treats to Fill Your Baskets 

Spring has sprung and Easter is almost here. (For the record, it’s on April 20.) Not only does made-in-Canada chocolate support our economy but it also beats U.S.-made chocolate in terms of quality, because Canadian regulations require our chocolate to contain a higher percentage of cocoa compared to American-made chocolate. (This is why many American chocolate bars are labelled "candy bars" or "chocolate-flavoured" when sold in Canada.) If you haven’t stocked up on candy yet, we’ve found the best budget-friendly made-in-Canada options to fill your baskets.

Laura Secord Turtle, $8 for 75 g

Canadian chocolate maker Laura Secord has been making sweets since 1913. The Quebec-based company offers a variety of solid and hollow chocolate figurines available in milk, white or dark chocolate. This adorable turtle makes the perfect friend for any other chocolate animals in your basket this Easter.

Freddo Caramel Bunnies, $8 for 240 g

These bite sized, made-in-Montreal milk chocolate bunnies are filled with caramel and make a perfect alternative to eggs for a Sunday-morning chocolate hunt.

Peace By Chocolate Easter Hollow Egg with Chickadees Inside, $8 for 100 g

When cracking open this dark chocolate egg from Peace By Chocolate—founded in Antigonish, N.S. in 2016 by Syrian refugees—you’ll find a sweet surprise: three white chocolate chickadees.

Great Value Easter Eggs, $10 for 700 g

While Great Value isn’t Canadian-owned, these foil-wrapped milk chocolate eggs are made in Canada.

Rogers Huey Duck, $8 for 95 g

Founded in 1885 in Victoria B.C., Rogers Chocolate still operates out of their heritage storefront. Available in milk or dark chocolate, Huey is sure to brighten any basket.

Purdys Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Barnaby Bunny, $15 for 120 g

Purdys has been making delicious chocolate in Vancouver for more than 100 years. This solid bunny is available in dark, milk and white chocolate.

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Bunny Sucker, $10 for 57 g

Rocky Mtn Chocolate makes its chocolates by hand in Burnaby, B.C. This bunny-shaped milk chocolate sucker is topped with pastel sprinkles.

