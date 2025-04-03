6 Easy Swaps To Make Your Grocery List More Canadian 

When you head to the grocery store, every item you put in your cart has the power to make an impact. From blueberries to beer, Canada produces some of the tastiest food and drink in the world. Whether you're sipping on Canadian wine or cooking up Canadian beef, supporting local means investing in our communities and helping sustain industries that are vital to our country's economy and identity.

Purchasing Canadian goods reduces transportation expenses, supports domestic businesses and decreases our dependency on imports. By keeping money in local communities and encouraging more ecologically friendly behaviours, you can help to strengthen the economy, create jobs and advance sustainability.

How (and why) to buy Canadian blueberries instead of imported fruit—no matter the season

“We're very proud of our product in British Columbia,” says Paul Pryce, the executive director of the BC Blueberry Council. “British Columbia is the prime growing region for blueberries. We have a certain variety that thrives in our climate called a northern high bush blueberry.”

When it comes to the flavour and quality of B.C. blueberries, Pryce says that the province’s berries are often sweeter and hardier. While berries grown in more southerly climates can be softer, our northern berries are crisp. And the southern berries “have higher yields, which means really lots of quantity, but the quality maybe isn't there. They can be a little bit mushy when you bite into them.”

Advertisement

Pryce says the tariffs “will be very challenging for our industry, so we're really trying to adapt quickly.” According to Pryce, 63 percent of the blueberries B.C. produces go to the United States, “it's just unfortunate with these tariffs where there's a disruption for us where we're both each other's best customer”

While you’ll likely only find fresh Canadian berries in stores from July to mid-October, Pryce says you can find the same high-quality version in the frozen aisle year-round. This could include products from Western Family, President’s Choice or Compliments brands. He also suggests looking for other products made with Canadian berries such as freeze-dried powders, which can be added to smoothies, or blueberry wines. “There's other options outside of those months to support blueberries and there's no quality difference really between fresh and frozen,” says Pryce.

How to use frozen Canadian blueberries

Leave them out in a covered container to thaw overnight and use to top granola or cereal, or mix with yogurt and honey for a protein-packed snack. Or toss them frozen directly into a smoothie (you won’t need to use ice!). They’re also ideal for baking—try them in our blueberry streusel cake. We also have an entire collection of recipes that make great use of frozen berries.

A master sommelier on Canadian wines to try

Master Sommelier Elyse Lambert—the second Canadian woman to earn the prestigious and globally recognized title—says the best way to support Canadian winemakers is to “drink local and be curious.”

Advertisement

If you’re unsure if your next bottle is a product of Canada, aside from looking at where it’s from, the bottle will brandish a VQA label if it’s made in B.C. or Ontario from Canadian grapes. This label signifies Vintners Quality Alliance, a system that regulates and certifies the quality of Canadian wines.

Lambert recommends the following varieties from across Canada.

Chardonnay

Hidden Bench Estate Organic Chardonnay 2021, $32

“For Chardonnay lovers," says Lambert. "Organic with a kiss of oak and a must to discover.” Made in Beamsville, this chard has hints of lemon pith and peach blossom.

Advertisement

La Cantina Vallée d'Oka Chardonnay, $25

“From Quebec. Yes, we have Chardonnay and it is delicious," says Lambert. Look for flavours of apple and pear, complemented by subtle buttery notes, in this Oka-made wine.

Sauvignon blanc

Henry of Pelham Sauvignon Blanc VQA, Ontario $16



“A Sauvignon blanc that offers everything we love about that varietal,” says Lambert. This aromatic wine made in the Short Hills Bench offers notes of juicy gooseberry, chamomile, lemon, herbs and wet stone.

Sparkling

“These two sparklings are world class,” says Lambert.



Sparkling, NV, Benjamin Bridge, $33

Look for fruity and floral notes in this sparkling wine made in Nova Scotia's Gaspereau Valley.

Advertisement

Sparkling, NV, Brut, Blue Mountain,$36

Find apple and honey flower flavours in this Okanagan sparkler.

Syrah

Syrah, Cuvée Violette, 2022, Le Vieux Pin, $60

“Not to miss,” says Lambert. This syrah from the Okanagan Valley includes notes of blackberries and violets.

Advertisement

How to make sure you’re buying Canadian beef

Joyce Parslow, home economist and Canada Beef’s executive director of consumer marketing, says when you eat Canadian beef, you will see and taste the difference on your plate. Parslow says that a large amount of our beef is grain-fed, which means it's well-marbled, and, due to our grading system, Canadian beef always has a bright red colour and white fat.

Buying Canadian beef is simple: “Pick the beef with the leaf,” says Parslow. She explains that many packages will include a label with a maple leaf, something you can look for when shopping.

Just make sure your product says ‘made in Canada’ or ‘product of Canada’ rather than ‘packaged in Canada’, as this meat is often from elsewhere. And if you’re not sure, just ask, says Parslow. Designations from the Canadian Beef Grading Agency, from the highest quality of Canada Prime, to Canada AAA and then Canada AA signify quality based on tenderness, juiciness and consistency. They’re another sign that your product is homegrown.



The Canadian Beef information Gateway is one of many tools you can use to find out if your product is Canadian. It allows you to scan barcodes of beef products while shopping—and only works on Canadian products, providing nutritional information as well as how to cook the product.

How to seek out award-winning local beer

Christine Comeau, the executive director of the Canadian Craft Brewers Association, says this is a tough time for the craft brewing industry, one which “contributes $1.7 billion to our economy and employs nearly 30,000 people.”

Advertisement

True, Canadian beer isn’t exactly a tough sell. But it’s worth going out of your way to support our Canadian craft brewers. The 25% U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel “will further increase production costs, making it even harder for small brewers to compete,” says Comeau.

Take it from us: Canadian beer rocks. But if you’re looking for an excuse, Comeau says there are many styles where Canadian breweries thrive including lagers and pilsners, barrel-aged and specialty beers, hazy and west coast IPA’s and sour and farmhouse ales, all made with high quality, locally grown ingredients.

Comeau says “there are standout breweries in every province, and a great way to discover them is by exploring the Canada Beer Cup winners or looking at the best-rated beers by province [on places like Untappd].” She recommends the following beer cup winners:

2022: Sugar Shack, a Belgian dark strong ale by Shacklands Brewing Co. (Toronto, ON)

Advertisement

2023: Barrel Aged Smoked Doppelbock, a smoked beer by Locality Brewing (Langley, BC)

2024: À l'Heure des Poules, a blonde lager by Microbrasserie La Souche (Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC)

Some other breweries to try from across the country:

For low-ABV: Dageraad Brewing in Burnaby, B.C.

Advertisement

For wild or mixed fermentation fruit beer: Blindman Brewing in Lacombe, Alta.

For witbier: Pile O’ Bones in Regina, Sask.

For North American brown ale: Dastardly Villain in Winnipeg, Man.

For pale lager: Quayle’s Brewery in Coldwater, Ont.

Advertisement

For hazy/New England IPAs: Kahnawake Brewing Company in Kahnawake, Que.

For wheat beers and fruited sours: Garrison Brewing Company in Halifax

Why Canadian chocolate is superior to U.S.—and how to find it

Anne Sellmer, owner and head chocolatier at Cōchu Chocolatier, a Calgary-based confectionery company, says the main thing that sets Canadian chocolate apart is the higher cocoa content. “The minimum cocoa content required to be called “chocolate” in Canada is significantly higher than minimums in the U.S. Many products that can be called chocolate in the U.S. aren’t qualified as chocolate in Canada and are instead called ‘candy’ or ‘chocolate-flavoured,’ ” Sellmer says.

Not only is the quality superior, but Sellemer explains that shipping products from the U.S. can increase time, cost and environmental footprint due to a range of factors from customs processing to transportation and packaging. “When the weather is warm, chocolate often needs to be transported in climate-controlled methods in order to protect it from the heat,” says Sellemer.

Advertisement

And if your budget allows, there are also many advantages to shopping from independent Canadian chocolatiers. “Personally, I enjoy ganaches that are softer and less sweet. Many chocolatiers, us included, use fresh cream and butter. Because of these factors, we recommend enjoying most of our chocolates in under two weeks. But the experience of enjoying a fresh bonbon is worth it,” says Sellemer.

Sellemer also notes that supporting one local business could mean supporting a variety of local goods. “We love to use local products as much as possible so supporting us typically means also supporting multiple other local businesses.”

What to look for in a Canadian whisky

Evelyn Chick—bartender, author, WSET sommelier and certified specialist of spirits—explains that Canadian whisky “must be mashed, distilled and aged in Canada.” While there are no specific grain requirements, the whisky must be “aged for a minimum of three years in oak barrels not exceeding 700 L, which can be new or used, charred or uncharred.”

This is opposed to bourbon, which is exclusively produced in the United States. It requires at least 51 percent corn in its grain mixture, explains Chick, while American rye requires at least 51 percent rye. Both must be aged in new, charred oak barrels at a minimum of two years.

Advertisement

Canadian whisky comes in many varieties, with many making good substitutions for bourbon. (Note: like Japan, Scotland and most of the rest of the world, Canadian whisky doesn’t have an e, unlike American or Irish whiskey.)

For those who enjoy the mellow and sweet’ flavour that bourbon brings out, Chick recommends Bearface Triple Cask Whisky, a corn whisky with notes of honey, butter, dried fruit and citrus peels.

Those who prefer a higher wheated (more bread-y) bourbon flavour profile will enjoy Gooderham & Worts Four Grain Canadian Whisky, which Chick says is a “completely underrated mixing whisky, with aromas of honey and toffee as well as some florality.”

Chick recommends Lot No. 40 Dark Oak Rye Whisky for those looking for “a higher rye, robust flavour profile” option, with notes of allspice, caramel, vanilla and stone fruits like dried apricot.

Advertisement

John Sleemans & Sons Traditional Straight Whisky has notes of caramel, cinnamon, subtle fruit and oak. Chick calls it a “Canadian interpretation of classic American bourbons,” and says it's great if you’re looking “for a sort of classic, American mash bill, with a similar aging and distillation process.”