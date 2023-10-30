There’s a huge variety of ways to get your festive fix of gingerbread—from crisp and snappy to soft and chewy, we have all the best recipes right here.

Gingerbread is an iconic holiday scent—and flavour. And as the holidays approach, there’s nothing quite like the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread cookies filling the house.

From our rich and chewy gingerbread, to perfectly crisp gingersnaps and Belgian-style speculaas cookies, the gallery below is more than full of festive inspiration. (We doubt you can choose just one of our gingerbread cookie recipes! And, as always, get all of our holiday cookie recipes here.)

Gallery Gingerbread cookies Produced by Radiyah Chowdhury, Irene Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Erik Putz; food styling by Michelle Rabin; Paper art by Ali Harrison of Light + Paper Kooky Biscuiterie’s Glazed Gingerbread Cookies "We bake cookies that go beyond your imagination. This unique gingerbread cookie is soft and chewy. While our customers say eating these is like having a piece of Christmas in your mouth, we’re confident you’ll enjoy them all year long."—Mathieu Benoit, owner, Sherbrooke, Que. Get Kooky Biscuiterie's Glazed Gingerbread Cookies recipe here.

How to make classic gingerbread cookies

