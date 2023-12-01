Gingerbread, peppermint and eggnog come in cake form, too—because cake makes any occasion better.

It’s not a Christmas feast without dessert on the table. And while there are plenty of ways to sweeten the holiday, there’s nothing like the smell of freshly baked cake wafting through the kitchen that makes festive moments more special. From warm and comforting gingerbread to creamy bites of eggnog, these cake recipes are fun, festive, and easy to make at home for (or with!) your loved ones.

Molasses and ginger impart this gingerbread layer cake with loads of comforting holiday flavours. Paired with the deep rich flavour of brown-butter, this cake will have you asking for seconds. Get our Gingerbread Layer Cake With Brown-Butter Icing recipe.

This festive cheesecake has all the flavours of the classic holiday candy. If you can get hold of peppermint oil, it will give an even more vibrant mint taste. Get our Peppermint Bark Cheesecake Bars recipe.

Our riff on the U.K.’s Jaffa cake cookies is utterly irresistible. (Orange and chocolate are an underused—but dynamic—duo.) This easy cake is gorgeous on its own, but the glossy chocolate glaze adds the perfect touch of elegance. Get our Chocolate-Orange Jaffa Cake recipe.

Readers used to write and call every year asking for this recipe. Originally in our December 1997 issue, it is moist, rich and delicious (thanks to a secret ingredient or two). No wonder it’s Canada’s favourite fruitcake! Get our Ultimate Holiday Fruitcake Recipe.

These vibrantly pink mini cakes make a sweet and stunning addition to any holiday dessert table. Get our Pink Coconut Snowballs recipe.

This no-bake dessert is a cool twist on the traditional Christmas fruitcake, drizzled with sherry-infused berry sauce. It’s also one of our most requested holiday recipes. Get our Ice Cream Fruitcake Recipe.

This twist on tres leches cake can be shaken up in no time with store-bought pound cake. Caribbean milk punch is a silky, booze-forward drink studded with grated coconut. This recipe is courtesy of Zeke Goodwin, a Toronto-based food stylist and pastry chef. And if you have the time, bake the marble cake, too! Get our Milk Punch Marble Cake recipe.

Coated with crisp coconut flakes, each forkful is light, airy and unbelievably delicious — everything you want in a cake. Get our Coconut Shag Cake recipe.

As impressive to serve at a party today as it was in the 1950s, this retro dessert is deceptively easy to pull off. Get our Baked Alaska recipe.

Cut these delicious cake bites into diamonds and garnish with icing sugar to make a beautiful (and edible) holiday snowflake. Get our Eggnog Snowflake Cake Bites recipe.