15 Of The Best Budget Recipes

Tired of paying too much for groceries? These are the best budget-friendly recipes that don’t compromise on flavour.

Does your heart drop every time you swipe your card at the end of a food shop? The dollar isn’t going as far as it used to, especially now. Maybe it’s time to start budgeting your groceries, or thinking of new ways to cook the flavours you enjoy. Don’t know where to start? Good thing we have a roster of cheap and delicious meals you can whip up at home without breaking the bank.

You don’t have to compromise on flavour when it comes to eating on a budget. Here are 15 hearty, nutritious meals you can enjoy without having to pay a fortune on the grocery bill.

Mixed Bean Salad

Headed to a barbecue this summer? Our mixed bean salad recipe might give the burgers and hot dogs a run for their money.

 

