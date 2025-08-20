Working one sheet at a time, unroll pastry onto a clean surface. With a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into four squares. Carefully cut an L-shape through the pastry along the top right and bottom left corner of each square, as if cutting a border, ensuring that the Ls do not meet at the top left and bottom right corners. Gently pick up the top right corner and fold it over to the bottom left; then fold the bottom left corner up to the top right, creating a raised-border pastry shell with a diamond shape. Repeat with second sheet; there will be eight tarts in total. Transfer to prepared sheets.