Quick Plum and Pear Tartlets

  • Prep Time20 min
  • Total Time50 min
  • MakesMakes 8 tarts

A quick cut-and-fold technique turns store-bought puff pastry into the kind of elegant fruit tart you’d find in your favourite café. —Chantal Braganza

Ingredients

  • 1 450-g pkg frozen all-butter puff pastry sheets, thawed (2 sheets)

  • 1 ripe Bartlett pear, thinly sliced

  • ¾ cup crumbled blue cheese

  • 4 tbsp honey

  • 2 to 3 large ripe black plums, thinly sliced

  • 1/3 cup chopped candied ginger

  • 8 tbsp melted butter

  • 1 large egg, beaten

  • Demerara sugar, for sprinkling

  • Icing sugar, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 400F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

  • Working one sheet at a time, unroll pastry onto a clean surface. With a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into four squares. Carefully cut an L-shape through the pastry along the top right and bottom left corner of each square, as if cutting a border, ensuring that the Ls do not meet at the top left and bottom right corners. Gently pick up the top right corner and fold it over to the bottom left; then fold the bottom left corner up to the top right, creating a raised-border pastry shell with a diamond shape. Repeat with second sheet; there will be eight tarts in total. Transfer to prepared sheets.

  • Divide pear slices and blue cheese among centre of four tarts. Drizzle each with 1 tbsp honey. Divide sliced plums and candied ginger among remaining tarts.

  • Drizzle 1 tbsp melted butter over fruit filling of each tart. Brush borders with egg wash, then sprinkle with sugar. Bake until pastry is puffed up and golden, 18 to 20 min. Remove from oven and let cool. Dust plum tarts with icing sugar, if desired.

