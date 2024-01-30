Sift flour with cocoa, baking powder, soda and salt into a medium bowl. Beat butter with brown sugar in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high, 3 min. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in 1 tsp vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, stir in one-third of flour mixture, then add half the stout. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir just until evenly mixed. Pour batter into pan and smooth top.