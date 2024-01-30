Advertisement

Guinness Fudge Cake With Cloud Icing

230

  • Prep Time30 mins
  • Total Time1 hr 10 mins
  • Makes10 Servings
*PLUS cooling time
Guinness Fudge Cake With Cloud Icing
Chatelaine Triple Tested

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp baking soda

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

  • 1 cup lightly packed brown sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 1 cup Guinness or other stout

FROSTING

  • 1 cup granulated sugar

  • 1/3 cup water

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 2 egg whites

  • 1/4 tsp cream of tartar

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350F. Lightly oil or spray a 9-in. round cake pan and line bottom with parchment.

  • Sift flour with cocoa, baking powder, soda and salt into a medium bowl. Beat butter with brown sugar in a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high, 3 min. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well and scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in 1 tsp vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, stir in one-third of flour mixture, then add half the stout. Repeat additions, ending with flour mixture. Stir just until evenly mixed. Pour batter into pan and smooth top.

  • Bake in centre of oven until a cake tester inserted in centre of cake comes out clean, 40 to 45 min. Cool in pan on a rack for 10 min, then turn out onto rack. Remove parchment. Cool completely, about 30 min.

  • Combine granulated sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture is clear. Stir in 1 tsp vanilla.

  • Whisk egg whites with cream of tartar on high in the bowl of a stand mixer, until soft peaks form when beaters are lifted, 1 min. Slowly pour hot sugar syrup down the side of the bowl, beating until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 more min.

  • Assemble by setting cake on a cake stand. Pile frosting on top of cake, creating peaks and swirls.


Frosting tip

Use a stand mixer to get the fluffiest icing. (With a hand-held electric mixer, beat an extra 4 min.) Clean mixer bowl and whisk thoroughly before using — any trace of grease will prevent meringue from whipping properly.

Decorating tip

Use the back of a cereal spoon to create smooth decorative peaks and swirls on the meringue.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 443, Protein 15g, Carbohydrates 54g, Fat 20g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 469mg.

More decadent & delicious chocolate recipes.

FILED UNDER:
RecipesbakingDessertscakesInstagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement