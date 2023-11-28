You don’t need to have all the answers in order to be pointed in the right direction.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you stop fighting where you’re at and you pause your rush to the next level, you’ll be able to set up some healthy boundaries in your thinking and behaviour. This will make your life run so much more smoothly, Sagittarius! This week, your shoulds are likely to be in overdrive, but these are just fears pretending to be common sense. Start from where you’re at with a healthy dose of acceptance, and chart a course from there.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you create the space to settle into the present and reflect on the past, you will be in a good position to make well-informed plans for the future, Capricorn. You have been placing too much pressure on yourself to come up with answers before you’ve fully explored your goals and desires. Get aligned with yourself as a foundational step for plotting a course forward. Only then, make those major commitments.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Nurturance, empathy, intimacy, and community are all excellent tools for coping with challenging situations. And you are likely encountering challenges, Aquarius. There is no amount of strategizing that can replace the need for care and connection—it is such a strong human need. This week, it’s your task to identify how much of it you need, what it should look and feel like, and the safest sources to seek it in reciprocity.

Feb. 19-March 20

You may be feeling a sense of loss or frustration this week about something that hasn’t gone your way. The truth of the matter is that if we got what we wanted all the time, our lives would end up being pretty chaotic. Not getting what you want right away is not an indication that you won’t get it. Instead of losing energy on what you don’t have, align yourself with gratitude for what you do have. Have faith in your ability to bring value to the world and access the resources available to you—in the right time, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

This week may find you driven to mobilize things that are simply not ready. Whatever you do this week, it’s important that you first and foremost align with your heart. If you allow yourself to prioritize your ego instead of your most authentic needs, you’ll end up feeling exhausted without having made any real progress. Take it slow and steady, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Your relationships need a little TLC, Taurus. People change, and that’s just a part of life. This week, you are being called to consider whether you’ve included others in your own trajectory of change so that they feel a part of it and understand what’s happening with you. Or it may be happening in the reverse—you may feel left behind or confused by developments in the people you are close to. In either case, what’s needed is open, honest, and direct communication. Nothing more and nothing less.

May 21-June 21

When things don’t occur quickly enough or exactly as you would like them to, it’s easy to descend into fear-based beliefs and attitudes. At the heart of it all, life unfolds at its own pace. You can do your part to make things as smooth as possible, but at a certain point, you have to let go and allow matters to develop in their own way, at their own pace. Do your best to get and stay grounded as you make space for your life to unfold, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

This week, it’s important to protect your intuition at all costs. This means not allowing yourself to live in the future or the past because your strongest inner knowing exists right here and now. You are on call to invest your time, energy, and efforts in the things that reflect who you are, what you care about, and the life or world you wish to co-create. Don’t allow anxiety or a fear of your powerful emotions to block you from your much-needed presence.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week, your best bet is love, Leo. It’s wise to prioritize the people, situations, and things that you believe will foster tenderness and care and add to the quality of your life. This may be somewhat impractical or require that you make compromises and concessions that you otherwise might not. At the end of the day, though, the point of life is to love deeply and truly—so be brave enough to centre that in all you do.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

What you need now is reflection, not analysis, Virgo. If you’ve been working too hard to find the answer to a question, you’re likely to feel pretty overwhelmed and rotten. Do your best to explore your priorities and the possibilities for your life instead of seeking certainty and stability. This is the time to explore without attachment—don’t choose probability before you’ve examined the possibilities.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As things evolve, you have the opportunity to innovate new ways of embodying your truth and showing up in the world. If you don’t step up to the challenge, you risk losing time and energy to defensiveness. You don’t need to have all the answers in order to be pointed in the right direction, Libra. If you’re willing to do the work on yourself, it’ll be that much easier to make progress in the world this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, it’s wise to lean on your friends, Scorpio. You do have decisions to make, and you’re likely pulled in too many directions at once. Instead of digging a hole and trying to figure it all out by yourself, allow your trusted friends and advisors to weigh in. Sorting through your options requires that you have the adaptability to explore what’s possible. Take the necessary time, and set aside probabilities, if only for a little while.

