Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 22 – 28, 2023

Give yourself some grace—don’t do everything on your own or at 100%, 100% of the time.

By Updated

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

As eager as you may be to move things forward, try to sit with things this week. You are likely to cultivate a better understanding of and relationship to what’s happening. This will help you to identify what changes need to be made and to cultivate a plan for getting it done in a realistic way. Lean into what makes you feel right with yourself and is aligned with your values, Sagittarius.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Taking a moderate and collaborative approach will not only help to improve your relationships, but it will also ease your way forward. As much as you are capable of doing on your own, there is so much more that you can achieve by connecting and creating with others. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, Capricorn. This week, learn from others who have different perspectives, experiences, and skill sets than you.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When feelings of disappointment or frustration come up, it’s important to find ways of letting them flow through you. This will help you cope instead of acting out in reaction to these challenging emotions. Prioritize cultivating non-attachment this week. Apply this to your strongest emotions, your desire to see evidence or proof, and your relationships in general. When you have healthy boundaries within yourself, it becomes so much easier to navigate life effectively, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Make your boundaries a top priority this week, Pisces. Depending on where you’re starting from, that may mean that you need to identify what they are, clarify them for others, or do your best to uphold them. Whatever the case may be, it’s important to remember that your boundaries are not meant to control or contain yourself or others. They are a way of communicating where you’re at and what you can lovingly offer and receive.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

It’s time for letting go, Aries. This week you are meant to lean on the people closest to you. Give yourself some grace—don’t do everything on your own or at 100%, 100% of the time. It may feel really vulnerable to allow people in, but this is the time to allow those you trust and care about to have access to you, even when you’re not at your very best.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There is great vulnerability in allowing yourself to yearn for the things that will make you happy. This week is a powerful time for aligning with your authentic desires for love, comfort, connection, and happiness—no matter how vulnerable it makes you feel. Explore the resistance that your mind and heart have to living life fully and with abundance. These are parts of yourself that need loving awareness and attention, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Are the power struggles that have captured your fascination and got you all stressed out really necessary? You have a choice in how you engage with challenges, and this week your best move is to let go of your attachment to proving yourself. Your assignment is to show up as authentically as you can, and allow room for others to do the same. From here, your relationships will organically change as they are meant to.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With your ruling planet, the Moon, full again this week, you’re likely to be feeling pretty overstimulated and emotional. Do your best to prioritize getting grounded here and now, Moonchild. You’re likely to be feeling worried about what may or may not happen in the future, but that is a distraction from this present juncture. And right now sorely needs your attention. Don’t allow anxiety to rob you of this moment.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You are coming to the end of an important cycle of development, and within that, you have important choices to make. How you show up and which of your impulses you centre are really important, Leo. This isn’t the time to allow your anxieties or defenses to motivate your actions in your relationships. Do your best to get aligned with what matters most to you, and only make decisions from that place.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s not wise to take on too much, Virgo. Factor your own needs into the responsibilities that you are willing to take on this week. If you don’t have the space you need, you may end up feeling pretty overwhelmed, and that can easily lead to feelings of burnout. Embrace your limitations—not as personal failures or shortcomings, but instead as a way to embrace that which protects your precious energy.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s important that you watch your ego—if it’s too big or too small, you’re likely to find yourself struggling with a sense of belonging, defensiveness, and scarcity-based thinking this week. Do your best to align your energy with what is most authentic to you, even if that means you can’t accommodate others. Collaborate with others from the perspective of mutual respect and equanimity, and if that’s not possible, allow that to inform and adjust both your expectations and your engagement.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s important to be direct as opposed to confrontational this week. Instead of making assumptions, ask questions and be genuinely open to hearing the answers, Scorpio. if you come at people too aggressively, you will end up creating more friction and confusion than you started out with. Even if you don’t especially like what people have to say, it’s important that you do your best to listen with an open heart this week.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
FILED UNDER: