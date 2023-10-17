Let go of your attachment to how you think you should be, and be open to where you’re at.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s likely that some pretty intense feelings are kicked up inside of you, and you may be dealing with power struggles with others. It’s important that you tend to your emotions so that you can bring intention and honesty to your relationships. This may mean that you choose to pull back or to engage. Neither is right or wrong, but both require your care and attention. Don’t allow fear to be the only motivating force in how you engage this week, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’re having a hard time trusting yourself, it’s because you’ve taken in too much noise without taking time to decompress so that you can tap into your own needs, wisdom, and capacity. It’s okay to be patient and even slow in your approach to sorting through the demands and details of your life right now. Let go of your attachment to how you think you should be, and be open to where you’re at, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There are so many possibilities for how you can approach your life right now. It is wise to consider which of them are likely to bring you the most peace. More to the point, it’s important that you don’t confuse feeling pleasure with ongoing and authentic equilibrium. You don’t just need to change, Sagittarius: you need to level up. Give yourself the space you need to explore what’s possible, and consider what you’re willing to let go of in efforts to be better aligned.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s a challenge to move through this deep emotional landscape that you find yourself in without succumbing to scarcity or fear-based thinking. But that’s the assignment. Do your best to sit with your feelings so that you can sort through them this week. You may feel anxious or activated, but that’s not a sign that you’re going in the wrong direction. It’s simply a sign that you’re feeling off centre. Explore your feelings as a way to cultivate greater self-awareness and self-control.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It may be very tempting to try to sort through all the details in efforts to find a speedy resolution this week. While this is not a bad impulse, it’s also not a sustainable approach to what you’re going through. Create space to feel whatever you’re feeling, even if it’s really hard. If the foundations of your ideas are not rooted in acceptance of what is real and true in the here and now, it will be difficult to land in an honest place, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

These are some challenging times. The best way to tap into your intuition for support is by getting grounded into your body in the here and now. But in so doing, you are more likely to actually feel the full breadth of your emotions, which delivers its own challenges. It’s important that you trust yourself enough that you are able to explore some messy places. Remember to use the resources that you have to stay connected to your centre, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

If you’ve lost your way or have been feeling overwhelmed or anxious, this may be a bit of a rough week. The good news is that there’s a bigger picture to contextualize how you’re feeling. This is the time to explore what’s right for you in this moment—you are evolving, and there is no need to push for things to be clear before they actually are. It’s hard to have acceptance when you don’t accept yourself.

April 20-May 20

This eclipse season is doing a number on you, Taurus. You may be feeling really emotional or chaotic, and it’s important to know that you are not meant to create stability in this moment. Instead, strive to stay present as you feel your feelings, allowing your vulnerability to exist alongside your strength. Tap into your value system and let it guide you this week—especially when you’re feeling low.

May 21-June 21

You are in a really interesting phase right now in that things are changing, and your ideas about what you want are evolving. But there aren’t many clear answers or completely open paths to you quite yet. Allow yourself to be in development, Twin Star. Sometimes you can seek information and speed up the process of understanding, while at others, the best you can do is to remain open and receptive. Strive to be curious and adaptable in the presence of uncertainty this week.

June 22-July 22

Pluto is making too much noise in your solar relationship house, and it’s likely to have you feeling pretty emotionally and mentally challenged. This is an important time to lead with your heart. Having the capacity to move through deep emotional terrain with equanimity and grace is not always easy, but it’s a skill worth cultivating. Don’t allow the details to drag you down, Moonchild—maintain a largesse of spirit by centring the big picture.

July 23-Aug. 22

Experiencing vulnerability can be the pits, but this is the time for you to challenge yourself to stay present, Leo. Trust in your own resiliency—not to evade or avoid your problems but to have the patience and wisdom to sort through them, and consider whatever needs your attention. You may need to make some major changes, but now is the time for exploring. Don’t rush to any hasty decisions this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you’re overwhelmed or just plain burnt out, it can be exhausting on *all* the levels. This week, it’s important that you tend to your emotions instead of allowing yourself to get managerial or perfectionistic with whatever is activated in your life. Sitting with your feelings is awkward and challenging, but it’s also the assignment, Virgo. Slow down long enough to inventory your needs, responsibilities, boundaries, and gifts.

