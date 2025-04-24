How I Organized My Chaotic Fridge And Pantry

(Photo: Courtesy Ann Ross.)
My husband and I are the only two people sharing our home, but our kitchen was somehow accumulating way too much clutter. There was a lot stuff in our fridge and kitchen pantry—including six bottles of liquid smoke. (In our defence, it was on sale!)
We needed to maximize our space, so we called on professional organizer Mylène Houle Morency of Montreal’s Flo Organisation to help us declutter.
The whole decluttering project took about 20 hours, including three 30-minute virtual meetings with Houle Morency.
Don’t buy any new organization items until you’ve purged stuff you don’t need and figured out your precise requirements.
Calm! There is a cohesion that was previously missing in the kitchen.
“I’ve got a big smile on my face,” says Houle Morency. “You did that so well!” Her reaction was like getting a gold star. I felt so proud.
