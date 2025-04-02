/
1x
Advertisement
Food

The Great Pantry Cleanout

If your pantry’s in need of a little shelf love, we’re here to help. Here’s a primer on what to keep, what to toss and what to re-package.
By Chantal Braganza
April 2, 2025
A pink tiled background with various dry goods organized into piles: lentils, peanuts, dried apricots, bay leaves, seeds and more.

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photo, Christie Vuong. Prop Styling, Nicole Billark. Food Styling, Sage Dakota.

Setting a chaotic pantry in order begins with expiry dates: Whether it’s dried spices or canned tuna, nothing lasts forever. Here’s what to keep, what to toss and what to repackage.

Clear Out

Pull everything out of your pantry and spice rack and set it out on a table. Wipe all cabinets and racks clean using a mild, non-toxic cleanser. If you have drawer or cupboard liners, consider cleaning or replacing them if they’re soiled. Don’t wipe down any products until you’ve decided what to keep. 

The Great Pantry Cleanout

Canned Foods

Commercially canned and jarred foods should have expiry or manufactured-on dates. If the latter, a good general rule is to keep high-acid foods such as canned tomatoes and tomato sauces, fruit, salad dressings and vinegar-based sauces for up to 18 months after the manufactured-on date; low-acid canned foods such as soups, stews, beans and all other vegetables can keep for two to five years. Home-canned foods should be kept for up to 12 months max.

Spices

Spices don’t spoil, but they do go stale. Toss anything that has lost its flavour or has been hanging around for more than six months. Consider buying spices you don’t use frequently in smaller amounts, or
buying them whole and grinding them as you need them.

Advertisement
The Great Pantry Cleanout

Dry Goods

BEANS & LENTILS: Dried beans and lentils can last for up to two years if stored in a cool, dry environment—though we’d recommend cooking these staples before the year is out. Dried legumes take longer to cook the older they get.

FLOUR: All-purpose flour can keep for up to 10 months if stored in an airtight container in a dark, cool spot. (Flour spoils more quickly in the paper bags it’s sold in.) Whole-wheat flour is good for up to nine months. Both can spoil: Give your flour a sniff-and-sift test, checking  for a musty Play-Doh smell, mould or bugs. 

 PASTA: Dry pasta can go stale, especially if the package is opened or it contains egg. Stick to expiry dates, and toss any open boxes that haven’t recently been used.

BAKING INGREDIENTS: Baking powder and baking soda absorb odours and lose potency over time. If they smell off or don’t fizz up when mixed with a teaspoon of vinegar, toss them. Dry yeast can be stored at room temperature for a few months—but once opened, but it’s best placed in the fridge or freezer. After four months, it’s worth testing a bit of the yeast with warm water to see if it’s still active.

Advertisement

RICE: Unopened packages of white rice can keep indefinitely; once opened, it has a shelf life of two years. Brown rice, on the other hand, lasts up to six months; you can extend its shelf life by storing it in the freezer.

GET CHATELAINE IN YOUR INBOX!

Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FILED UNDER:
Dinnerspring cleaningcleaningpantrygrocery shoppingEditor's Picks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of Chatelaine magazine's spring 2025 issue, reading "weekend prep made easy"; "five delicious weeknight meals", "plus, why you'll never regret buying an air fryer"; "save money, stay stylish how to build a capsule wardrobe" and "home organization special" along with photos of burritos, chicken and rice and white bean soup, quick paella in a dutch oven, almost-instant Thai chicken curry and chicken broccoli casserole in an enamelled cast-iron skillet

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

Want to streamline your life? In our Spring 2025 issue, we’ll show you how—whether it’s paring down your wardrobe, decluttering your messiest spaces or spending way less time cooking thanks to an easy, mostly make-ahead meal plan for busy weeknights. Plus, our first annual Pantry Awards.