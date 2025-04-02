The Great Pantry Cleanout

Setting a chaotic pantry in order begins with expiry dates: Whether it’s dried spices or canned tuna, nothing lasts forever. Here’s what to keep, what to toss and what to repackage.

Clear Out

Pull everything out of your pantry and spice rack and set it out on a table. Wipe all cabinets and racks clean using a mild, non-toxic cleanser. If you have drawer or cupboard liners, consider cleaning or replacing them if they’re soiled. Don’t wipe down any products until you’ve decided what to keep.

Canned Foods

Commercially canned and jarred foods should have expiry or manufactured-on dates. If the latter, a good general rule is to keep high-acid foods such as canned tomatoes and tomato sauces, fruit, salad dressings and vinegar-based sauces for up to 18 months after the manufactured-on date; low-acid canned foods such as soups, stews, beans and all other vegetables can keep for two to five years. Home-canned foods should be kept for up to 12 months max.

Spices

Spices don’t spoil, but they do go stale. Toss anything that has lost its flavour or has been hanging around for more than six months. Consider buying spices you don’t use frequently in smaller amounts, or

buying them whole and grinding them as you need them.

Dry Goods

BEANS & LENTILS: Dried beans and lentils can last for up to two years if stored in a cool, dry environment—though we’d recommend cooking these staples before the year is out. Dried legumes take longer to cook the older they get.

FLOUR: All-purpose flour can keep for up to 10 months if stored in an airtight container in a dark, cool spot. (Flour spoils more quickly in the paper bags it’s sold in.) Whole-wheat flour is good for up to nine months. Both can spoil: Give your flour a sniff-and-sift test, checking for a musty Play-Doh smell, mould or bugs.

PASTA: Dry pasta can go stale, especially if the package is opened or it contains egg. Stick to expiry dates, and toss any open boxes that haven’t recently been used.

BAKING INGREDIENTS: Baking powder and baking soda absorb odours and lose potency over time. If they smell off or don’t fizz up when mixed with a teaspoon of vinegar, toss them. Dry yeast can be stored at room temperature for a few months—but once opened, but it’s best placed in the fridge or freezer. After four months, it’s worth testing a bit of the yeast with warm water to see if it’s still active.

RICE: Unopened packages of white rice can keep indefinitely; once opened, it has a shelf life of two years. Brown rice, on the other hand, lasts up to six months; you can extend its shelf life by storing it in the freezer.