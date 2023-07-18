Instead of assuming the worst or jumping to self-defence, stay connected to what’s important to you. Some injustices are worth fighting for; others are petty.

June 22-July 22

On the 21st there will be an exact opposition between the Sun in your sign and Pluto. This is likely to kick up some pretty deep emotions within you, and potentially some power struggles in your relationships. Instead of assuming the worst or jumping to self-defence, strive to stay connected to what’s important to you. Some injustices really are worth fighting for; others are petty. Use and give your energy wisely, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Venus goes retrograde in your sign on the 22nd, and it will stay that way until September 3rd. This means that Venus will be in your sign from June 5th until October 9th. That’s a very long time! Take it as an invitation to check in with your values, Leo. Now is the time to assess whether your ego and your insecurities have gotten out of hand, or if they are actually pointing you in the right direction.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’re likely to be feeling pressured and possibly like people are not showing up in the ways that you need them to this week. While this is potentially disappointing or frustrating, it’s important that you don’t fixate on what is or isn’t happening, or ruminate over your limitations. All you can do is clarify what’s happening, accept wherever you’re at, and then plot your next moves from there. Remember: it’s all about progress, not perfection, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Not all pain is the pain of breaking. Sometimes, the pain we experience is the pain of coming into alignment. This week, you’re likely to be experiencing the tension between what you need and what you want; how things appear to others and how they actually feel for you. Do your best to honor your emotional integrity without sabotaging your goals, commitments, and ambitions, Libra. You may have to stand up or fight for what you want—but if it’s coming from a heartfelt place, it’ll be totally worth it.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’ve taken on too much or have too many different perspectives taking up space in your head, you’re likely to be dealing with some measure of burnout this week. When you’re activated and your energies feel tapped, it’s not a great time to seek answers, Scorpio. When this occurs, your first priority should be to tend to your energy so that you can get calm, embodied, and in alignment with yourself.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While there’s a lot going on this week, you’re most likely to be affected by the Mars opposition to Saturn that’s exact on the 20th. You may be feeling defensive and restless and like you need to do something to break free at all costs. Don’t let fear or defensiveness drive you, Sagittarius. Instead, strive to figure out what is true for you and the best ways of navigating authentically from there.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The Sun opposition to Pluto, which is back in your sign, may kick up power struggles between you and the people you’re close to this week. This will test your ego and sense of self. It’s important to remember that thinking you’re the best or the worst both lean toward self-obsession, and that gets in the way of truly listening to others. It’s far better to feel sad than to act out in reaction to your discontent, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

With Venus going retrograde in your solar relationship house on the 22nd until September 3rd, your relationships are likely to require a great deal of your attention, Aquarius. Whether you’re in a love relationship or not, your values around intimate personal connections are reflected in the choices you make, the people you keep close, and how you engage with others. Make sure that you’re behaving in ways that reflect what you most value.

Feb. 19-March 20

Mars forms an opposition to Saturn in your sign this week, and it may confront you with limitations and frustrations. The best way to engage is with patience. Things do not have to be perfect in order for them to be in their best possible presentation. Do your best to be adaptable without losing track of your needs and what’s most important to you. In other words, steward your energy and actions carefully, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Sometimes pressure helps clarify what’s important. This week, try not to be too attached to what once was, or to your theories about what should be. Strive to show up for what is emerging as most valuable to you, both personally and professionally. Without balance, there’s often struggle and chaos—and you don’t have time for that, Aries. Bring heartfelt attention to what isn’t working in your life. Clarity will follow.

April 20-May 20

It may feel like some major energy is shifting for you this week, but that doesn’t mean that what’s actually happening will be obvious on the outside. This week is likely to test whether you are willing and able to prioritize your peace above your comfort. You may need to act in ways that demonstrate what you believe to be right, even if that brings inconvenience or disruptions into your day-to-day life, but, Taurus, it’s totally worth it this Venus retrograde season.

May 21-June 21

When your situation is inflexible or not exactly what you want, it’s you who has to bend. This week, it’s important that you are the change you need to feel in your life. Even if things are not as you wish they were, being curious and adaptable will help you to both understand and effectively adjust. Remember, acceptance is not consent; it’s simply awareness that empowers you to engage with things as they really are.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *