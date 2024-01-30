No matter how frustrated you get, this isn’t the time to give up or give in. Instead, refer to the old adage “you attract more flies with honey than vinegar." In other words, the more kindness, patience, and optimism you can bring to the situation, the easier everything will go. Look for the creative potential all around you, and it will be so much easier to tap in and act from that place.
Relationships are so complicated. On the one hand, it’s important that you get validation and feedback from the people that you’re connected to. On the other hand, you need to be your own closest ally and to not abandon yourself out of some devotional impulse towards others. This week, this means you need to be able to hold onto complexity and contradiction around how you feel and what’s happening in your relationships, Pisces.
Where you allow your attention to linger is the very thing you’re feeding. If you find yourself obsessed with stressful things in a rather unproductive manner, then what you’re probably doing is investing in the problems instead of the solutions. Tend to your emotions this week so that you can create a foundation within yourself from which to prioritize what’s happening and your participation in it, Aries.
It’s important that you nurture yourself in situations, especially when you’re feeling anxious. If you allow your fears to motivate you, you will find that you are moving in the wrong direction quickly. Try to consider best-case scenarios and the best parts of what’s possible in addition to more pessimistic or realistic lines of thinking this week. You are moving your life forward—just make sure it’s in the direction you truly want.
Sit tight, Twin Star. This is not the time for making any bold moves or major changes. Explore what’s possible, and tend to your emotions without rushing to make anything permanent. This is a major moment of growth for you, and even though it sounds paradoxical, the less you do and the more that you sit with things, the further you will go this week. Be open to discovery without rushing to make it permanent.
Being right is important, but it’s not always the most important thing. Sometimes, it’s more important to be kind. This week, you may need to pace yourself in your investigations. Give your relationships some grace. You may need to sit with your feelings or the dynamics that are showing up in your life without trying to figure out what to do next—which is easier said than done. Prioritize managing your anxieties over proving your point.
It’s hard to feel vulnerable, but it’s important to be able to show up with your whole heart open, even when you’re not sure how safe and secure things are. This week is a good time to allow yourself to be pulled by the depth of your feelings, as long as it doesn’t lead you to be too egotistical. It’s important to consider the wants and needs of the people you’re connected to as a foundational part of your own happiness, Leo.
It’s hard to manage obsessive thinking because when it’s happening, it feels like it’s out of your control. This week, it’s important that you use your body as a resource for getting out of your head and into the present moment, especially when your thinking turns towards the anxious or self-destructive. Instead of rushing for answers, do your best to let go and just be in the present moment, tending only to what’s immediately important.
When people talk about the truth, it can be kind of confusing because in reality, there are many different truths that we can choose to focus on at any given time. This week, it's important that you are clear that your values drive your attention and energy. This may trigger some upset feelings, but it’s totally worth it if you are able to get closer to the deepest truth of all—alignment.
You’re in the throes of some deep, emotional developments, and it may have you feeling a little overwhelmed. This week, you need to give yourself some space to process your big emotions so that you act in ways that reflect your heart's truth, not just your most pressing feeling. Seek balance instead of quick fixes, Scorpio, so that you can find peace, today and also down the road.
This week, it's important that you are true to you. That said, if things don’t go your way or you don’t feel confident about where they’re at, give yourself the space you need to be in your feelings in an honest way. The worst thing that you could do is try to repress your emotions; they’re going to leak out one way or another. Making room for the messiness that comes up when things get real is an investment in your peace, Sagittarius.
It’s easy to fall back on your old anxieties and limited world view, but it’s a practice to find a balance that you can return to and resource within yourself, Capricorn. This week, you may get really stressed out, so do your best to resource your ability to tend to your thoughts and feelings before you project them onto your situation. This will require that you remember that self-control isn’t about controlling the people or situations around you.
