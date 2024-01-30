This week, it's important that you are true to you. That said, if things don’t go your way or you don’t feel confident about where they’re at, give yourself the space you need to be in your feelings in an honest way. The worst thing that you could do is try to repress your emotions; they’re going to leak out one way or another. Making room for the messiness that comes up when things get real is an investment in your peace, Sagittarius.