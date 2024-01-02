Don’t take on too much all at once this week; pace yourself as you enter into the adventure that is your New Year.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you don’t lead with your heart, you will end up unintentionally investing in your fears this week. Do your best to tap into your own energies instead of looking outside of yourself for the “right” or wrong“ answers. This is a vulnerable process, but it will help you to get aligned with your own wisdom and to engage with your fears and hopes from a more abundant place. It’s time to take heart, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week is going to require adaptability, which is not completely easy (as you know!). Instead of trying to change people and situations around you, now is the time to make adjustments within yourself. Whether you need to change your attitudes, behaviours, expectations or approach, you will make more progress and feel better equipped to deal with what comes your way if you cultivate change from the inside out, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

This week is all about boundaries, Pisces. The things that you’re likely to find yourself struggling with are best regarded as invitations for more self-awareness and embodiment. Do your best to identify your own energetic and psychological needs and limits so that you can communicate them clearly to others. Most importantly, this will help you tend to yourself.

March 21-April 19

This week may find you wrestling with anxiety and restless thinking. Don’t be in such a rush to ease your stress that you skip exploring what’s actually happening with you. Do your best to be curious and open as you strive to make sense of what you’re scared of and why. The best thing for you to do is lead with your heart, but in order to do this, you need to quiet the chatter of your head.

April 20-May 20

This week may trigger you, Taurus. Take a pause. The best way to navigate your life right now is by allowing things to come to you. Allow others to show you who they are and what they’re capable of. Allow opportunities to take shape. And allow your own clarity to crystallize in its own time. If you push yourself or your situations too hard, you’re likely to encounter more struggle than progress.

May 21-June 21

It’s really hard to know when and whether to trust your intuition, and the more pressed you are to figure it out, the more elusive your voice can be. Embrace the law of reversed effort this week, Twin Star, and don’t try so hard. Allow things—including your own clarity—to develop at their own pace instead of fighting to create a certainty that you just don’t have yet. The best way to do this is by nurturing your present moment instead of fixating on what comes next.

June 22-July 22

You’re no stranger to worry, but this week you may find yourself particularly stressed. Don’t allow yourself to succumb to scarcity-based thinking or to fixate on things that are out of your control. This is a time to remember your own agency and ability to make choices. From there, all you need to do is make the best possible choice at that specific moment. Nothing is written in stone. Invest in building progress one step at a time.

July 23-Aug. 22

Choose your battles wisely this week. Though the truth is, you’re most likely to be struggling against yourself. The choices that you make all have their consequences, and even if you have mixed emotions about them, it doesn’t mean that you’re on the wrong path. Give yourself the space to have whatever feelings you have without losing track of your intentions and plans. You’re just about ready to make some serious moves.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there, Virgo. There are so many things that you are obliged to do and so many things that you want to do. This week, give yourself the gift of prioritizing the things that bring you joy. Allow your heart to lead you even if your head has a lot to say about it. Show up for your present with respect for the past and the willingness to dream of a better future.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

In order to step into the life you want, you must be willing to release your attachment to the things that are holding you back from it. This is a good time for taking risks and putting yourself out there, especially in efforts to cultivate more love and agency in your life. Just make sure that you don’t take on too much all at once; pace yourself as you enter into the adventure that is your New Year.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The decisions you make now will have a meaningful impact on your relationships, so it is wise to not only consider what you want but also how it will impact the people around you. This doesn’t mean that you have to compromise yourself, Scorpio. It just means that you should remember that you need others, and they need you. Your task this week is to navigate that knowledge with a whole heart.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week’s astrology is a bit unnerving, and you may find yourself struggling with some anxiety. The best course of action is to focus on cultivating alignment. If you act in ways that reflect what’s true for you at your core, you can’t really make a mistake. Don’t allow perfection to be the enemy of progress as you determine what’s best for you at this time and in your specific situation.

