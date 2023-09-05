Your Weekly Horoscope: September 6 – 12, 2023

The kind of strength that you need to embody right now is not just about toughness, but also empathy, generosity and patience.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Sometimes the things that trouble you the most are the impetus for your greatest evolution and growth. This week, it’s important that you are emotionally brave enough to explore your fears and anxieties. By doing this in the spirit of self love, you are likely to shift your perspective and be able to perceive different options and opportunities. Don’t allow perfectionism to get in the way of embracing your own humanity, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you give in to your anxieties, it will actually distract from what’s happening for you emotionally. This will further confuse you and your actions—all of which is no fun. Even if it’s uncomfortable, do your best to tap into your feelings, and simply sit with them. You may feel restless in your body, but it’s totally worth it. If you can tolerate experiencing your own emotions, it will empower you to not only make sense of them but to cope with them in healthy ways.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The kind of strength that you need to embody is not just about toughness, but also empathy, generosity, and patience. Take the space you need this week to sit with and tend to your emotions as well as the needs of your personal life. This will not only serve to make those things better but also acts as a foundation upon which other things, like your relationships, can thrive. When your relationship with yourself is healthy, it’s easier to connect with others in a healthy way.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The things that aren’t working well and the disappointments that you’re feeling are pointing to what needs more care and attention in your life, Sagittarius. Make sure that you’re engaging in good Mercury Retrograde behavior by following the rule of REs: reflecting, reassessing, and recalibrating. Avoidance leads to discontent! By sitting with the truth, you will point yourself in the right direction—and feel much better for it.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you think about your experiences in recent months—the good and the bad—it’s important to reflect on what you’ve actually learned from them. Whether you’ve been struggling, thriving, or both, your experiences are a foundation that you can choose to learn and grow from—or not. Do your best to connect with your agency from an empathetic place this week. Acknowledge your choices and actions, learning from them as you do.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When you articulate boundaries to other people, it’s important to remember that they are yours to uphold. In other words, all you can do is clarify what does and doesn’t work for you, what you will and won’t do. Other people will respond to that in the way that they will, and you should regard that as information. Let the choices you make be informed by that data. Allow others to reveal themselves to you this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

This week, it’s important that you seek inner equilibrium. Part of doing this is recognizing what’s truly important to you and what (even if it’s an important part of your life or responsibilities) isn’t. Put the relationships, projects, activities, and values that reflect your most heartfelt priorities first. This will make you feel better in the short term and point you in the right direction for the long term, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

This isn’t the week to power through, Aries. Instead, prioritize getting a bit of rest and unplugging from your nonessentials. Working on and supporting your emotional health requires pausing your external activities and allowing time for your system to reboot and restore. This will clear the way for you to be able to sort through possibilities with certainty and find nuggets of clarity within all of the noise.

April 20-May 20

Your stubbornness often comes from a deep desire for security and stability, but in real life those things are not always possible—or even always a good thing. This week you’re likely to be experiencing some pretty hefty internal resistance to change. Do your best to carve out space in your life where it feels safe to explore those feelings, but also try to understand what they’re really about. Instead of digging in your heels, you may need to cultivate healthier boundaries with yourself and with others, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

You’ve been going through a lot, and while it may be a challenging time, you’re learning a lot about yourself, Twin Star. This week, make sure that you take pains to sit with and honour the growth you’ve made and the ways that you are still working to evolve. The work you’re doing on yourself is meant to be a reflection of who you truly are and therefore to help create foundations for the life you want to be living.

June 22-July 22

It’s wise to take your time as you navigate through your impulses, desires, and opportunities, Moonchild. While this is a good time to trust in yourself, you don’t want to move so quickly that you lose track of your own body and the wisdom that it holds. Slow down, tap in, and tune in so you can make sure that your instincts are reliable and you are ready to go.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week it’s important to consider how you prioritize and assess your choices in life. If you are immoderately guided by your pride, then you are essentially allowing your perception of other people’s opinions to guide you. Allow yourself to sit with uncertainty. Don’t try to immediately fix it by allowing your ego to steer you. This is a valuable time for making moves based on your own value system, Leo.

