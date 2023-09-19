Your Weekly Horoscope: September 20– 26, 2023

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your frustrations may have you wanting to give up or back off, and while that may be the right move, it’s important that you explore your options. The things that are happening in your life—the good and the bad—are pointing to what needs care and attention within you. You are changing, Libra, and within that lives the opportunity to let go of some of your old baggage. If you choose the easiest, smoothest path, it may not be the best one this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

There are things that you want to do that are deeply important to you, and as is life, they’re not flowing perfectly at this time. This is a really good time to explore different approaches to the relationships and goals that you hold dear. You are likely to come up with inspiration for different ways of doing things that may be more aligned for you. Resist the temptation to rush into actions before first exploring the possibilities.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling particularly exhausted or overwhelmed, you may be tempted to react a bit dramatically in efforts to not feel bad anymore. The problem with this is that some feelings do not need to be corrected—you only need to listen to them. Strive to be present with your emotions, even when the temptation exists to convert your feelings into thoughts or actions, Sagittarius. Learning how to tolerate your feelings is an important step towards building a healthy relationship with them.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you lay foundations that you can confidently build upon, you’re likely to come up against fears, insecurities, and old anxieties, Capricorn. This isn’t the time to power through them, but instead, carve out some time and space in your life to get grounded and reconnect with your sense of purpose and your values. Reflect on how far you’ve come. Honour your need for self-protection and patience, as these things are foundational to learning from your own history.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This week, it’s important to spend more time acknowledging, appreciating, and just being generally present with the good things in your life. This is especially true if you’re having anxiety, which is unfortunately kind of likely. Do your best to train your brain to spend more time savouring the little pleasures, being present for your accomplishments, and even enjoying your own thoughts. You can learn to value the positive as much as you focus on the challenging stuff in your life.

Feb. 19-March 20

Being independent isn’t just about your actions—it’s about the energy with which you do the things you do. This week, it’s important that you rein in your energy so that you’re not emotionally drained by the people and situations that you’re going out of your way to avoid. This will require that you stay present with whatever you’re currently doing and not chase the thoughts that would fracture your life force into a million pieces. Be here now, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

In the words of Zadie Smith, “Every moment happens twice: inside and outside, and they are two different histories.” It is important that you prioritize the things that you do and the material results that they create. But it’s equally important to acknowledge the way these things feel and the emotions that are activated deep within you. Take the time you need to honour the moment within, Aries. Your inner life is as important as your outer one.

April 20-May 20

You are going through an important process of evolution, from the inside out. What this means is that you are changing emotionally and need to make psychological adjustments to support that. This inevitably leads to changes in your behaviour, which has the trickle-down effect of directly impacting your relationships. Don’t fear change, Taurus. Embrace the uncertainty that you feel—within it lives so much potential.

May 21-June 21

If you’ve taken on too much, especially too much of things that aren’t really aligned for you, you’re likely to feel pretty burnt out and anxious this week. The key is to not get so overwhelmed by the details that you lose sight of the bigger picture. Not every step on your path has to be rosy in order for you to be going in the right direction, in the right way. Take some time to pause and reevaluate your approach this week, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you’re feeling off this week, it’s time to identify, name, and uphold your boundaries, Moonchild. This doesn’t only mean that you may have to ask others to do (or not do) certain things but that you also behave in ways that reflect self-awareness and self-love. It’s no easy task but totally worth it! Prioritize cultivating and maintaining equilibrium, and you’ll not only feel better but function better too.

July 23-Aug. 22

If you indulge your knee-jerk reactions and the anxious whisperings of your insecurities this week, you’re likely to unintentionally create some relationship discomfort. As tough as it may be, do your best to sit with your fears so that you can better understand what’s happening within you. Then you can decide how to respond to your reactions. This week, the assignment is cultivating greater self-awareness and self-control in how you choose to engage.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Even the most perfect thing is imperfect, as it is a product of this imperfect world. This is a valuable time to explore your beliefs and attachments to getting things just right versus allowing them to be a little messy. Some of this may be a result of your inclination to assign blame when imperfections arise and your efforts to avoid challenging emotions. Strive to shape your worldview and the way that you relate to problems into more humane version, Virgo.

