Sept. 23-Oct. 22

As we approach the end of an important cycle, you may be feeling anxious or unsure of how to proceed. You don’t need to have everything worked out this week, Libra. Instead, think in chapters as you lay foundations, one stage at a time. Give yourself the gift of patience, and if you can’t do that, try to show yourself a little bit of love as you evolve emotionally and integrate those changes into your relationships and life.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, it’s wise to stay connected to your intuition, which means in part that you need to keep your ego and all of its babies in check. You have nothing to prove, Scorpio, and misplaced competition will only get you in trouble. Do your best to stay aligned with what is emotionally true for you without worrying so much about what others are doing. This will not only serve to keep you out of trouble but also help you stay on track with your own best interests.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

You’ve got some decisions to make this week, and they require that you feel grounded in your own truth. Be willing to make changes that will catapult you into the unknown. It’s important to use wisdom from your past as you strive to envision or re-envision your future, Sagittarius. This is the time for you to be identifying your boundaries as well as your dreams as you innovate a plan for the future.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Anxiety doesn’t only stress you out; it also separates you from yourself. Do your best to show up for yourself emotionally, especially when you’re stressing out mentally. You can do this by prioritizing things that feel good, and hopefully are good for you, or simply by acknowledging your own emotional wealth and the things you have to be happy for. Don’t be scared to have faith in yourself, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s important that you do your best to regain your grounding this week, Aquarius. The only thing you can truly manage or control is this present moment, so do your best to stay here—even as you feel pulled by the past and the future in a confusing internal tug-of-war. You’re in a place where you can learn from your past and protect your future but only if you’re able to stay here in the present, at least for now.

Feb. 19-March 20

You don’t need to point blame at anyone, including yourself, Pisces. You’ve been pushing yourself too hard, and it’s left you feeling stuck and burnt out. Don’t allow your fear of mistakes or painful experiences to stop you from being present and rising to the occasion this week. You may need to take a stand or fight for something you believe in. As intimidating as this may be, it will create space in your life for something new.

March 21-April 19

Your anxieties may tell you that the sky is falling, that all sorts of things could go wrong at any moment, that other people are thinking negative thoughts about you, or any other story that stresses you out; but this is the time for you to ground into what is verifiable and real. You’ve got enough things to stress out about without fixating on fictions that make you feel bad! Strive to have healthy boundaries with your own thinking this week. It’s a form of self-love that you totally deserve, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Your relationships are likely to feel pretty demanding this week, and that means that it’s important that you truly show up for them. Strive to bring tenderness and care both to yourself and others as you navigate your needs and the evolution of your relationships. Be as present as possible with yourself and others. Love is a gift that, when given to others, feeds you too, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Feeling scared is a normal part of life. Where you get into trouble is allowing your fear of painful experiences, struggle, and failure to overtake the present moment. While there may be some challenges, there are also good things happening too. This week, it’s wise to cultivate clarity about who you are in this moment and what you have to offer within it. Having some mental clarity will empower you to approach things from a more empathetic and patient place.

June 22-July 22

The worst thing you can do is act out out of emotional activation this week, Moonchild. You’re likely to be feeling easily triggered, super emotional, and to be ruminating on things that are pretty much out of your control. Do your best to let go. You have the opportunity to perceive old patterns and situations in new ways, which can be a huge breakthrough for you. Be strong enough to unstick yourself from ruts that are slowing you down.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re going through a meaningful transformation this week, and it’s likely to be even more salient for you if you are willing and able to embrace yourself. This is a time for you to get present with where you’re at and what works for you in the here and now so that you can not only fill your own cup but drink from it with joy. Don’t allow discouragement or fear to stop you from centring and embracing the abundance you have in your life.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, you may be feeling pretty burnt out or emotionally stuck— like you’re moving through molasses, and that’s no fun. Do your best to get grounded by focusing on the little things that you have control over in your day-to-day life, Virgo. This will help you to navigate your life in ways that better reflect your intentions, instead of your feelings of overwhelm. In doing so, you will organically see more possibilities— and therein lies hope.

