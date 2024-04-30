Your Weekly Horoscope: May 1–7, 2024

The May 7th new moon in Taurus is meant to have you reflecting on your relationships and values, and it’s okay if it feels a little messy. Do your best to stay open to receiving whatever comes up within you, as well as whatever others show you about who they are and what they are available for. You may need to change your expectations, or the relationship itself may need to change. For now, just be open to what comes up, Moonchild.