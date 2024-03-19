The lunar eclipse in your sign on the 25th is meant to trigger deep emotions, which may be overwhelming or confusing, but there’s so much value to it. Do your best not to fixate on other people's actions or feelings because this eclipse is meant to connect you with your own emotional truths. What you feel and how you show up for and engage with your emotions is yours to manage. You can't effectively do this when you're anchoring yourself through your connections with others, Libra.