Your Weekly Horoscope: June 28-July 4, 2023

June 22-July 22

You may find yourself feeling really overwhelmed, which is never a great feeling, but it’s particularly rough for what you have coming up at this time. People around you may be combative, opposed to your plans, or just so fixated on their own feelings and needs that they can’t make sense of yours. If you meet this with a pugnacious energy, things could get messy quickly. Prioritize your intuition over your defensive impulses this week, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s tempting to focus on what other people are or aren’t doing, what they’re thinking, feeling, or whatever else, but at a certain point this becomes a distraction from honing in on and taking responsibility for what’s up with you, Leo. You may need to be humble, more collaborative, or simply less judgmental towards others this week because what you really need is to prioritize showing up in the most authentic ways you know how.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It can be really vulnerable and even lonely to be a human. This week it’s important that you prioritize figuring out who you are based on where you’re at in the here and now. This isn’t an exercise in judging yourself or comparing your progress to that of others or where you thought you’d be at this time; this is simply a practice of discerning. Get present with where you’re at at this time, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

When you’ve got fire in your belly, it is especially hard to tap into your intuition and manage the needs of your ego. This week you may find yourself super activated and feeling defensive. Instead of fixating on what others are or aren’t doing, feeling, or thinking, do your best to get emotionally present and sort through what’s up within you. Reflection in times of agitation is really hard, but it’s super helpful.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you’ve been getting clear about your boundaries and how to communicate them effectively, this is going to be a great week for you, Scorpio. Things are coming together! If you haven’t been getting so clear, that’s okay, but now is your time. Showing up with clarity for what you can and can’t do is not only a good way to invest in what you care about but also to build the life you want, one life-affirming action at a time.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s important that you sort through all of the information and feedback that you’ve taken in so that you can figure out what you think. Getting feedback from others is so valuable, but when you take on too much data without taking the time to sort through it, it can lead to further confusion and just make a soupy mess of things. Sort through the noise, get emotionally present, and you will feel so much better, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Responsibilities, what are they? Really just the ability to respond. This week it’s important that you take action in response to your wisest instincts, Capricorn. If you allow fear or scarcity to motivate and guide you, you’re likely to end up unconsciously cultivating the exact things you wish to avoid. Move towards what you want instead of away from what you don’t. That subtle shift in intention may make all the difference.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Mistakes, failures, and just plain bad luck are inevitable parts of life, even for the most successful and lucky people. You are in an excellent place to be taking risks, making plans, and exploring what’s possible. Within that, it’s important to consider what you’re risking, and then cultivate a healthy and sustainable relationship to whatever fears that kicks up. Mistakes are only true failures when you learn nothing from them, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You may have a hard time keeping your thoughts on a productive track this week. Instead of seeking the answers or obsessing over the details, strive to get present. What you need is to recalibrate your equilibrium so that you can approach whatever you’re feeling or needing in a grounded and self-appropriate way. Don’t allow your fears and defences to write your inner narrative, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You may not have enough information to make permanent decisions at this moment, but that means it’s a good time to be curious. If you’re willing to explore more facets of what is and more possibilities of what could be, you will make the most of this time. Things are shifting rapidly, and you will likely soon have choices. Dig deep to assess what’s real and right for you, Aries.

April 20-May 20

If you’re able to reflect on your values and the things that are most important to you, it will make it easier to cope with the challenging stuff and make the most of the lovely things. This week you may need to let some things go so that there’s more room for other things. The better you know yourself, the easier it will be to determine what to do to make your life feel more secure and joyful, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

It’s important that you choose your battles wisely and keep your focus, Twin Star. It would be easy to get distracted by a million what ifs, theories, and fear-based narratives this week, but it certainly wouldn’t help you. You need access to your intuition instead of more theories! This will require slowing down and getting emotionally present instead of speeding up to reach the finish line. Strive to be the best version of you in this moment, my love.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *