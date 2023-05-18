Your Horoscope For June 2023

June is the month of the summer solstice, aka the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, where the heat rises and the cooler nights feel like a relief. The last couple of months have seen rough astrological weather. Here’s hoping that June delivers some ease where there’s been too much effort, joy where there’s been sorrow, and more flow where there have been restrictions. Melt into whatever piece of delight you can grab onto. Dates to remember for June:

June 3: Full Moon at 13° Sagittarius

June 5: Venus enters Leo (and will be here until October 8)

June 11: Pluto Rx re-enters Capricorn; Mercury enters Gemini

June 17: Saturn stations retrograde at 7° Pisces; New Moon at 26° Gemini

June 21: First official day of summer/Summer Solstice; aka Sun enters Cancer

June 26: Mercury enters Cancer

I highly recommend that you primarily read the horoscopes for your rising sign. If you don’t know your rising sign, you can read for your sun sign (born during the day) and/or moon sign (born at night). Read it all if you like, and take what resonates. To figure out these placements, enter your birth date, location and precise birth time into an astrology app like Time Nomad or online at astro.com. For more guidance on how all of these play together, visit charmastrology.com.

May 21-June 21

June is about finding inspiration and beauty in your everyday life. After all, the big picture is made up of smaller moments. You’ll be prompted to reflect on your sense of self.If you’re caught up in making decisions, June’s astroweather will motivate you to align more with your own set of values, as opposed to other people’s expectations.

June 22-July 22

The month ahead is an excellent time to reevaluate how you relate to your sources of support, both tangible and intangible, from yourself or your relationships. Do you experience a sense of fullness—or do you often feel like you’re running on empty? Are certain imbalances present that need some adjustments? How resourced you feel directly impacts your capacity and how you show up in the world.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’ll be in the mood to amp up your self-care practices this month ahead (and beyond). Get creative on how this can be embodied, because acts of self-love aren’t always directed internally. Perhaps how you care for yourself shows up in nurturing your community through shared action. Or maybe it’s about saying yes to a challenge that takes you outside of your comfort zone. Whatever it may be, show yourself that you have your back—no matter what.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The summer season brings some contrasting textures. You’re geared up to perform highly visible work requirements or community-related responsibilities. But you’re also starting to wind down from a particularly busy period so you can enjoy some quality, and perhaps solo, rest and relaxation. Spend some time making or taking in art to help calm your body, mind and spirit. Hopefully, you’ll be able to carve out enough time to just be, to dissociate if you want, to not tend to other people.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

June’s astroweather is calling on the social side of you that’s down to explore, be seen and have fun with your people. Schedule your friend dates or go on spontaneous meet-ups. It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Simple is best. The point of showing up is to re/connect. If you’ve been feeling particularly low or lonely, don’t underestimate the gift of a light-hearted encounter out in the sun. Hopefully, it fills you up where you need more love.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The month ahead is the beginning of a longer period of showing your contributions to the world in a more public and visible way. Depending on your context, your contribution can be related to your career, but it doesn’t have to be! It could be a personal share that comes from a vulnerable place that you feel compelled to articulate and reveal. This is a time of learning more about what makes your life meaningful and what kinds of expressions feel most authentic to you at the moment.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Are you dreaming about spicing up your day-to-day life? Perhaps you’re overdue for some kind of unique adventure? June is the perfect month to lean into the carefree, joyful and unbothered energy of quintessential summer vibes. You may feel generally inspired to put yourself out there more to meet new people. Remember to slot in some quality introverted quiet time to balance out all the extroverted moments.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The beginning of summer is a fine mix of getting through all your to-do lists, but also making time for your important relationships. For this year’s summer, you may be more inclined to unpack and investigate your own psychological nature, especially when it comes to how you respond to change and endings. As a result, your conversations with people may be tinged with a desire to deeply connect about past experiences of loss. It can feel like medicine to share your grief.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Relationships (of all kinds) will be the main focus for you starting this month and then for the next few months as you review the various dynamics you have with people. After all, the common denominator of all your connections is you. Questions to consider: how do you experience joy and beauty in your relationships? How do you practice and receive creativity in your partnerships?

Feb. 19-March 20

Take it easy as much as possible, dear Pisces. The month ahead will hopefully inspire you to take on fewer responsibilities so you can tend to your health in all ways. If you’ve been feeling particularly under the weather, or emotionally flat, take some time to just slowly move through your days, one moment at a time. No need to pressure yourself to enjoy if that’s not true for you, but give yourself space and see what comes.

March 21-April 19

Indulgent delight and creative play are the names of the game for you, dear Aries. (Maybe a little romance, too, if you’re up for it.) June is the start of a long period where you’re invited to reflect on the role of joy in your life. Not in a frivolous sense, but more a question of how you share intimacy through experiences of pleasure (of all kinds) and how it impacts the trajectory of your life. Where intimacy means the vulnerability of being seen and being more open to sharing what you normally hide.

April 20-May 20

Spread the thrill of summer vibes by having people come to you. Also, no pressure to be the host with the most as you’re likely going to be busy puttering around, finishing any overdue projects, or just generally remaining chill and uncommitted to any set plans. Honestly, that’s the best time. Practice more spontaneity and see where your days take you.