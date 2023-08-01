Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 2 – 8, 2023

To reflect on your situation and ask questions is healthy. To allow others to undermine you is another story.

By Updated

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Venus retrograding through your sign is meant to rattle your foundations, so if you’ve already been feeling it, you’re right on time. Any relationships, investments, and projects that don’t reflect your values are likely to be more uncomfortable this week. As unpleasant as this may be, it’s also extremely helpful! It points you towards what needs attention and care. Embrace some short-term discomfort in order to grow your big-picture happiness, Leo.

 

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to transform your attachment to control, Virgo. There’s no amount of figuring and analyzing that will give you control over your emotions, other people, or your circumstances. Feeling uncomfortable and unsure is simply part of the human experience. Do your best to spend some time sitting with the unknown and tending to whatever emotions come up for you. It will help you to gain more confidence and authority in feeling how you feel.

 

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling frustrated, like you can’t get ahead or like people and situations are trying to block your progress, it’s important that you don’t act out. Create some space in your life where you can sit with your emotions so that you can better understand what’s really got you agitated. If you allow yourself to act out, passively or aggressively, you’ll find that you create more drama than you solve. Just give yourself the space you need, Libra.

 

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’ve got to let go of control, Scorpio. What happens next, how people act or react, and even your own moods—these are not under your control. If you can accept what you cannot change, you will have more energy to focus on what you can. It’s hard to admit that you are standing in the way of your own happiness, but there’s so much freedom in doing so. This week, get real with yourself so you can get free.
 

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s important that you focus on self-love, not to the exclusion of caring for others but as a reinforcement of a healthy foundation within yourself. Whether you struggle with self-esteem or you are your own BFF, it’s important that you find and express gratitude for the parts of yourself that you genuinely love. This will not only help you feel good, but it will bolster your ability to cope with whatever comes, Sagittarius.

 

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As your circumstances change, you have the opportunity to rise to the occasion and adapt. Whether that means going with the flow or fighting it, your capacity to respond with intention is one that you should lean into this week. Be willing to engage in heartfelt ways that reflect what is not only true for you in the moment but possible for you to grow into in the future. This is the time to act with emotional maturity, Capricorn.

 

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s time to shift the load you’ve been carrying so that you can keep it up, Aquarius. Tap into your vulnerability, because as uncomfortable as it might be, this is where you’ll find your empathy and wisdom. It’s time for you to be more intentional about how and where you invest your time and energy. The more compassionate self-awareness you have, the better you’ll be able to do what needs to be done.
 

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s important to have clarity about what’s most important, and within that, to have clarity around what values should guide and protect those things. Otherwise, it’s easy to get thrown off course. This week, other people or circumstances may have you second-guessing yourself. To reflect on your situation and ask questions is healthy. To allow others to undermine you is another story. Don’t forget to practice healthy boundaries when you need them most, Pisces.

 

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

When things don’t go your way, it’s easy to assume the worst. That’s not a wise move this week. Your ability to be emotionally adaptive in trying situations is being tested, Aries. Be willing to adjust your expectations, or at the very least, don’t allow self-defeating narratives to make things worse than they are. You may not have what you want in this moment, but that’s no indication that you won’t get it. Be patient and stay the course.
 

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may be feeling stagnant or emotionally exhausted in the presence of others this week. If that’s the case, it’s a sign that you need to be spending some quality time with the Taurus inside (that’s you!). Sometimes the best way to invest in your relationships with others is by taking a step back from them and doing some mindful inner work on yourself. Resist the urge to people-please at your own expense, and you will, paradoxically, be investing the best parts of yourself into your relationships, Taurus.

 

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It’s important that you stop looking outside of yourself for answers. Start trusting the wisdom you possess. This week, your ruling planet steps into its retroshade, and it’s a tiny nudge to go within. It’s time to trust in your own capacity, energy, and ability to turn past experiences into present inspiration and resourcefulness. Choose your mentors and inspiration with care, as this is ultimately a time when you are meant to rely on yourself, Twin Star.

 

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If you find yourself obsessing or fixating on your fears, the way to combat that this week is by taking small but sustainable steps to materially improve your situation. While you can’t control how you feel or what happens to you or anyone else, you can do your best to stay centred in your own most resilient and aligned energies. Don’t let what ifs detract from what could be. A shift in attitude can go a long way in creating just the shift in circumstance that you need, Moonchild.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: