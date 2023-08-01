Your Weekly Horoscope: August 2 – 8, 2023

To reflect on your situation and ask questions is healthy. To allow others to undermine you is another story.

July 23-Aug. 22

Venus retrograding through your sign is meant to rattle your foundations, so if you’ve already been feeling it, you’re right on time. Any relationships, investments, and projects that don’t reflect your values are likely to be more uncomfortable this week. As unpleasant as this may be, it’s also extremely helpful! It points you towards what needs attention and care. Embrace some short-term discomfort in order to grow your big-picture happiness, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to transform your attachment to control, Virgo. There’s no amount of figuring and analyzing that will give you control over your emotions, other people, or your circumstances. Feeling uncomfortable and unsure is simply part of the human experience. Do your best to spend some time sitting with the unknown and tending to whatever emotions come up for you. It will help you to gain more confidence and authority in feeling how you feel.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling frustrated, like you can’t get ahead or like people and situations are trying to block your progress, it’s important that you don’t act out. Create some space in your life where you can sit with your emotions so that you can better understand what’s really got you agitated. If you allow yourself to act out, passively or aggressively, you’ll find that you create more drama than you solve. Just give yourself the space you need, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’ve got to let go of control, Scorpio. What happens next, how people act or react, and even your own moods—these are not under your control. If you can accept what you cannot change, you will have more energy to focus on what you can. It’s hard to admit that you are standing in the way of your own happiness, but there’s so much freedom in doing so. This week, get real with yourself so you can get free.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s important that you focus on self-love, not to the exclusion of caring for others but as a reinforcement of a healthy foundation within yourself. Whether you struggle with self-esteem or you are your own BFF, it’s important that you find and express gratitude for the parts of yourself that you genuinely love. This will not only help you feel good, but it will bolster your ability to cope with whatever comes, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As your circumstances change, you have the opportunity to rise to the occasion and adapt. Whether that means going with the flow or fighting it, your capacity to respond with intention is one that you should lean into this week. Be willing to engage in heartfelt ways that reflect what is not only true for you in the moment but possible for you to grow into in the future. This is the time to act with emotional maturity, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

It’s time to shift the load you’ve been carrying so that you can keep it up, Aquarius. Tap into your vulnerability, because as uncomfortable as it might be, this is where you’ll find your empathy and wisdom. It’s time for you to be more intentional about how and where you invest your time and energy. The more compassionate self-awareness you have, the better you’ll be able to do what needs to be done.



Feb. 19-March 20

It’s important to have clarity about what’s most important, and within that, to have clarity around what values should guide and protect those things. Otherwise, it’s easy to get thrown off course. This week, other people or circumstances may have you second-guessing yourself. To reflect on your situation and ask questions is healthy. To allow others to undermine you is another story. Don’t forget to practice healthy boundaries when you need them most, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

When things don’t go your way, it’s easy to assume the worst. That’s not a wise move this week. Your ability to be emotionally adaptive in trying situations is being tested, Aries. Be willing to adjust your expectations, or at the very least, don’t allow self-defeating narratives to make things worse than they are. You may not have what you want in this moment, but that’s no indication that you won’t get it. Be patient and stay the course.



April 20-May 20

You may be feeling stagnant or emotionally exhausted in the presence of others this week. If that’s the case, it’s a sign that you need to be spending some quality time with the Taurus inside (that’s you!). Sometimes the best way to invest in your relationships with others is by taking a step back from them and doing some mindful inner work on yourself. Resist the urge to people-please at your own expense, and you will, paradoxically, be investing the best parts of yourself into your relationships, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

It’s important that you stop looking outside of yourself for answers. Start trusting the wisdom you possess. This week, your ruling planet steps into its retroshade, and it’s a tiny nudge to go within. It’s time to trust in your own capacity, energy, and ability to turn past experiences into present inspiration and resourcefulness. Choose your mentors and inspiration with care, as this is ultimately a time when you are meant to rely on yourself, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you find yourself obsessing or fixating on your fears, the way to combat that this week is by taking small but sustainable steps to materially improve your situation. While you can’t control how you feel or what happens to you or anyone else, you can do your best to stay centred in your own most resilient and aligned energies. Don’t let what ifs detract from what could be. A shift in attitude can go a long way in creating just the shift in circumstance that you need, Moonchild.

