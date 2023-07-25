Your Weekly Horoscope: July 26-August 1, 2023

With Venus retrograde in your sign, this week is an important one for pointing yourself in the right direction, Leo.

July 23-Aug. 22

With Venus retrograde in your sign, this week is an important one for pointing yourself in the right direction, Leo. Instead of rushing towards the finish line, it’s important to reconnect with your values and your most heartfelt motivations. This will help you make adjustments as necessary or move forward with greater confidence. By week’s end, there will be a full moon in your relationship house, prompting you to account for how you’ve been showing up with and for others.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Sometimes, you just have to trust that the little things will work themselves out. This week, it’s wise to focus on the big picture of your plans and the situations that are important to you. Take responsibility for your actions, big and small—but do yourself a favour and don’t obsess over the little things. At a certain point, you need to trust in your own vision and have a little faith in yourself, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s time to let go, Libra. You have been going through some deep emotional evolution, and it’s meant to either bring expansion to your relationships or shake them up. If you can’t be true to yourself within your relationships, they are not likely to be healthy enough to last. Make it a priority to revisit your boundaries and consider whether or not you have clearly expressed them to the people you’re close to. Take responsibility for upholding these boundaries yourself this week.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s important that you put energy, time and care into what you love, Scorpio. This week may be a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, you are making important progress, and you’re able to see some excellent potential developing in your life. On the other hand, your relationships may be in need of a little extra TLC. If you haven’t been showing up for people in a way that lets them know how much you care, you may run into trouble. Remember that actions speak louder than words.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes, a positive attitude can help to broaden your perspective and help you stay better aligned with possibility. Other times, fixating your thoughts on the positive can make you feel distressed, especially if your emotions just don’t agree. It’s okay to not know what comes next, Sagittarius. Give yourself permission to sit in uncertainty, even if it tilts you towards scarcity-based thinking. Things don’t need to be perfect to be pointed in the right direction.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time to take it slow and steady, Capricorn. You may be feeling restless and like you need to rectify mistakes or rush headlong towards your goals. The truth is that it’s more important that you engage with care than with haste. Don’t allow fear or insecurity to rush you past what you can do in a healthy way. Get present before you get going this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The full moon in your sign on the 1st is an opportunity for big emotions, big growth, and heartfelt expansions. It will require that you be willing to get out of your own way and experience more of your authentic emotions—which inevitably means experiencing more of your own vulnerability. Resist the urge to indulge in scarcity-based thinking; explore what’s possible with an open heart, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You’ve got to get more comfortable with sitting in uncertainty. When you don’t feel clear or confident about what’s happening, what will happen or what just happened, it’s easy to slip into panic mode. Give yourself the latitude you need to have emotions without trying to convert them into thoughts. By doing this, you can tend to your feelings, and once they shift, you can return to the topic at hand and try to make sense of it.

March 21-April 19

If you’re not singular enough in your perspective, you’re likely to be having some serious anxiety, Aries. You can’t do everything at once, and you can’t be all things to all people. Accept that things are changing, and that you either need to pivot or double down. Take the time you need to figure out what’s right for you so that you can feel good about what you are or aren’t doing this week.

April 20-May 20

The full moon in Aquarius on the 1st is meant to kick up big emotions about your life and how you’re living it. Prioritize getting clear about how you feel and what you need in your home and personal life this week. Showing up for yourself in a personal way while also tending to your foundations will ultimately help you in your professional life and with any other goals you may have, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

It’s time to get back to basics, Twin Star. Revisit your own motivations, and make sure that you’re tending to the nitty-gritty stuff that needs to get taken care of this week. You’re on the precipice of some big, potentially very exciting shifts, but as they say, the devil is in the details. Don’t let the little (but important) things slip, as that could interrupt what may be a tremendous heartfelt expansion, my easily-distracted friend.

June 22-July 22

Your fears, when held in balance, can help you avoid pitfalls and unnecessary risks. When they get out of control, however, they can become something closer to fervent prayer for what you don’t want. Don’t allow yourself to lose energy on negativity, Moonchild. Align yourself with your values and your priorities, and mobilize from there this week.

